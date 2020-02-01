US football player shares coronavirus quarantine airbase photos

An American football player who was evacuated from Wuhan on a State Department plane amid the coronavirus outbreak has revealed to DailyMail.com videos and photos from inside the California air base where he is now being held – and the many messages he is now receiving from female fans asking to be ‘quarantined’ with him.

Jarred Evans, who is from New York but has spent the last football season in Wuhan playing for the Wuhan Berserkers, was among some 200 US citizens who were flown out of the Chinese city this week.

Now, he is being held on the March Air Base in Riverside, California, until he is cleared to travel home.

Evans has not tested positive for the virus but vigilant medics at the air base are eager for everyone there to spend at least three days under observation.

In an interview with DailyMail.com on Friday morning, he revealed that while people are not going into each other’s rooms on the base, they are mingling outdoors and playing football together.

‘It’s being taken very seriously but it’s also relaxed… we talk to each other outside,’ he said.

Sharing photos and videos from the flight, he said everyone on the plane cheered and applauded when they landed.

‘We’re just happy to be home,’ he said, while sparing a thought for the other US citizens and millions of Chinese people still trapped in shut-down Wuhan.

Evans was in China preparing for his next season, in Switzerland, when the coronavirus panic spread.

He said it began in the second week of January. A Chinese-speaking friend of his told him that he’d just seen an alert on the state news agency about a virus and warned him to go and stock up on food and water.

‘I didn’t speak Chinese but my friends were like, “be careful.” Three days later my friend said, “Go to the store now with a face mask and gloves and get as much as you can. They’re going to shut down the city.”

‘I took it as a joke. [I thought], I’m from New York which is a city of seven million people. In Wuhan there are 11 million. I’m thinking, they’re not going to shut down an entire city, but sure enough they did.

‘It turned into a frenzy. People were fighting over masks, fighting over food. There were lines out the doors of stores. The shelves were empty,’ he said

Evans said he stocked up on 10 gallons of water and as much ‘bacon, chicken, eggs, rice and noodles’ that he could find.

‘I was bracing myself to survive this for two or three weeks, a month in my home.

‘Honestly, nobody went outside. Eleven million people are inside their homes. No one is going outside. It is a complete shut down.’

He paid his gas and electricity bills in advance to ensure they would remain on and hunkered down in his apartment to wait out the crisis.

Then, he was alerted to the American government’s announcement that they would send a plane for US citizens.

After contacting the embassy in Beijing and providing his information, he was told he’d been given one of the coveted seats on the plane.

‘One of the rules we weren’t to share on social media. I heard and saw a couple people weren’t allowed into the airport – you’re not on the list, you gotta go.

‘As a US citizen, seeing other US citizens not able to go home to their families… if I was in that situation, I wouldn’t know what to do.

‘I would have been hurt. My heart and my prayers not only the US citizens there but the Chinese friends I have because this is scary,’ he said.

During the roughly 18 hour flight, Evans said medics in hazmat suits checked passengers’ temperatures at least 15 times.

The plane itself was a cargo plane that had been specially outfitted with commercial passenger seats.

‘It was not Emirates,’ he joked.

The flight took them from Wuhan to Alaska, where they cleared customs, and then on to California. Once there, they were assigned rooms on the base.

While there are still strict checks in place, the mood on the base is not as high alert now as it first was, he said.

If anything, the virus outbreak has brought Evans an increase in female fans.

While he bashfully admitted already receiving compliments from his vast social media following, he told DailyMail.com there had been a change in the types of messages he was now receiving.

‘Holy moly…. I have a lot of followers anyway but these people are different now.

‘There’s definitely an increase. I got a message this morning where the girl said, “I jut saw you on the news. I would definitely want to be quarantined with you!” A lot of people have just pretty much given me their best wishes, saying they’re glad I am home.’

Evans says he plans to spend no more than a few more nights on the base before traveling home to New York and then onto Switzerland to carry on with sport.

He said he would eventually return to China but not until it is safe.

‘It’s a beautiful place – I love the people there and the culture. It’s getting a bad name right now but it’s beautiful,’ he said.

Coronavirus has now claimed more than 200 lives worldwide.

There are six confirmed cases in the US.