US judge dismisses lawsuit over transgender pronoun dispute

A federal judge dismissed a professor’s lawsuit against a small, publicly funded university in Ohio that reprimanded him for refusing to address a transgender female student using the student’s preferred gender terms.

Nicholas Meriwether’s lawsuit alleged that Shawnee State University officials violated his constitutionally protected rights by compelling him to speak in a way that contradicts his Christian beliefs.

Schools officials contended that such language was part of his job responsibilities, not speech protected by the First Amendment, and that the case should be dismissed.

US District Judge Susan Dlott threw out the lawsuit last week, agreeing that the manner in which Meriwether addressed the student, known in the complaint as ‘Jane Doe,’ wasn’t protected under the First Amendment.

‘The Court concludes that Meriwether failed to state a claim for violation of his rights under the United States Constitution,’ Dlott wrote in her ruling, as cited by Metro Weekly. ‘His speech — the manner by which he addressed a transgender student — was not protected under the First Amendment.’

Meriwether, who had taught philosophy at Shawnee State for two decades, had received a written warning for violating the school’s nondiscrimination policy and unsuccessfully challenged his reprimand in a grievance process. Meriwether said he treated the student like ‘other biologically male students’ and continued referring to the student as ‘Mr.’

In November 2019, the Alliance Defending Freedom, a Christian conservative law firm based in Arizona specializing in cases involving ‘religious freedom, sanctity of life, and marriage and family,’ filed the federal lawsuit on Meriwether’s behalf.

‘In January 2018, a male student demanded that Dr. Meriwether address him as a woman because he identified as such and threatened to have Dr. Meriwether fired if he declined,’ the lawsuit, the text of which was obtained by NBC News, read.

‘To accede to these demands would have required Dr. Meriwether to communicate views regarding gender identity that he does not hold, that he does not wish to communicate, and that would contradict (and force him to violate) his sincerely held Christian beliefs.’

The lawsuit alleged that the university ‘punished’ Meriwether for ‘expressing views that differ from its own orthodoxy and for declining to express its mandated ideological message.’

‘Continuing in their role as the self-appointed grammar police, Defendants threaten to punish him again if he continues to express his views,’ the lawsuit read.

‘Under their policies, all professors must refer to each student – both in and out of class – using whatever pronouns the student claims reflect his gender identity.’

Meriwether argued in his complaint that ‘the number of potential gender identities is infinite’ and that there are ‘over one hundred different options currently available.’

Following last week’s ruling, the National Center for Lesbian Rights, which interceded on behalf of the transgender student during the proceedings, released a statement addressing the lawsuit’s dismissal.

‘We are pleased the Court affirmed that schools can ensure that all students are able to learn and the access educational opportunities available to all students without fear of discrimination,’ it stated.