US lays on another ‘plague plane’ rescue mission to Wuhan but citizens have to wait until next week

The US will be staging additional flights for citizens who want to escape Wuhan but they will have to wait until next week.

On Thursday, the Department of State announced plans to transport more Americans home, after an initial flight Wednesday, as the coronavirus toll hit 7,800 globally with five cases confirmed in the United States and 170 deaths worldwide.

Some of 1,000 Americans who live in the area central to the outbreak are relieved more flights are planned out of Wuhan Tianhe International Airport ‘on or about February 3, 2020’, but it was unclear how many private citizens could be shuttled.

The flights will be operated on a reimbursable basis, a statement said, and the Department asked those interested – and in possession of valid passports – to email travel document and contact information.

‘There is no need to call to confirm receipt of your email; you will be contacted,’ the statement advised, amid worldwide panic about the virus which has caused many airlines to suspend flights.

It’s as 7,711 cases of coronavirus were confirmed on mainland China. In addition, Hong Kong has 10 cases and Macao has five.

Nearly all of the 170 deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.

On Wednesday, an evacuation flight bringing 195 Americans home from the Chinese city at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak landed at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, California.

The plane chartered by the US government to fly diplomats and private citizens -with the addition of six crewmembers – back from Wuhan touched down at the air base just after 8am PST.

The state had initially said the plane could carry up to 240 passengers and that it would the only evacuation flight.

Officials in hazmat suits were seen approaching the plane on the tarmac before passengers – including some children – began filing out and stepping into awaiting buses.

But one mother was not able to board the flight with her eight-year-old child, Hermoine Dickey, whose passport was at her father’s apartment in Changsha, 250 miles away.

They instead packed a photocopy for the flight but she was refused.

Her mother is a teacher who lives in a dorm at Hubei University of Science and Technology in Wuhan while she studies and teaches.

The little girl, who was born in Shiyan, spends weekends there and weekdays with her father, a 90-minute train ride away.

But trains are on lockdown amid the outbreak and she had to hitch a ride with another American.

‘At this point, I’m pretty sure I’m going to be on a plane,’ Priscilla Dickey, 35, told the Wall Street Journal. Adding she’ll ‘dot the I’s and cross the Ts’ to make sure she gets on next’s week’s shuttle.

She said about the prospect of leaving and getting back to Ohio: ‘I’m ecstatic. I’m happy. But my face isn’t showing it because I’m tired.’

The likes of British Airways, United Airlines, American Airlines, Air Asia, Cathay Pacific, Air India, IndiGo, Lufthansa and Finnair have announced plans to halt flights due to decreased demand.

Unions at Air France have demanded the carrier stop flying to China, cabin crew representatives told Reuters, amid concern that the flights may expose employees to the coronavirus and help spread infections.

‘When the staff see that other airlines have stopped flying there, their reaction is ‘Why are we still going?’,’ UNAC president Flore Arrighi said.

Air France said it had no immediate comment on its discussions with unions.

‘Air France is monitoring the rapidly evolving situation in real time,’ a spokesman said. ‘The health and safety of its crew remain the absolute priority.

Air France has already put in place a voluntary system allowing pilots and crew to opt out of China flights with no loss of earnings, and shortened staff layovers in Beijing to try to reduce their potential exposure to the virus.

In a media call, Dr Nancy Messonnier of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the passengers have been ‘screened, monitored and evaluated’ for signs of coronavirus since landing.

Dr Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, also added the passengers are voluntarily under quarantine for 72 hours.

Prior to this, passenger underwent four screenings over the course of the journey – two before departure in Wuhan and another two during a refueling stop in Anchorage, Alaska.

The plane was originally scheduled to fly to Ontario International Airport in Ontario, California, but was diverted to the air base 25 miles away without explanation late on Tuesday night.

The US consulate in Wuhan began reaching out to all Americans registered as living in the locked-down city last week to offer them a seat on the rescue flight after Washington gained approval for the operation from China’s Foreign Ministry and other government agencies.

China has cut off access to Wuhan and 16 other cities in Hubei province to prevent people from leaving and spreading the virus further. In addition to the United States, countries including Japan and South Korea have also planned evacuations.

There are said to be 1,000 Americans living in Wuhan, meaning the majority of citizens would be left behind.

Ahead of the flight, the State Department said priority would be given to diplomats and staff from the US consulate in Wuhan, followed by ‘individuals at a greater risk from coronavirus’, according to the State Department.

Government officials reportedly made phone calls to executives at major US carriers Tuesday and said a temporary ban is possible.

United Airlines, which has around a dozen daily flights, on Tuesday said it would cancel more flights to China and Hong Kong as the outbreak worsens.

Eight coronavirus cases are in North America including the third Canadian case which was confirmed on Tuesday.

British Columbia’s first victim is a man in his 40s, who ‘travels regularly to China for work and was in Wuhan city on his most recent trip,’ and developed symptoms after returning to Vancouver earlier this month.

In the US, screening has been expanded to 20 airports, authorities from the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the CDC said in a press conference on Tuesday.

Preliminary research suggests the virus was passed to humans from snakes or bats. But Chinese health officials report that cases have been caused by human-to-human transmission.

New concerns have been raised that the virus can spread even when patients don’t have symptoms.

Experts say the difficulty of containing the coronavirus is that so many patients have mild, cold-like symptoms and don’t realize they have the infection.

Encouragingly, Dr Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health said the agency is studying a ‘candidate vaccine,’ modeled after an experimental one developed amid the 2003 outbreak of SARS, a coronavirus cousin of the current infection.

But the first stage of human testing isn’t expected to begin for several months.

He added that several drugs are being used in China to try treat coronavirus patients under ‘compassionate use,’ but there is no proof of the efficacy that the medications will work.

Azar said that the US had tried three times to send assistance to China, but that the government declined.

As Azar made these statements, the WHO revealed that China has agreed to allow the agency to send international experts there ‘as soon as possible.’

China has urged its own citizens to delay trips abroad, with at least 18 countries and territories having confirmed cases of the disease.

Cases have been confirmed in Australia, Cambodia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, Nepal, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, the UAE and Vietnam.

Cases are also suspected in Mexico, Colombia, the Philippines and the UK.