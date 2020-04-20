US lockdown: When did the US go into lockdown?

US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP has begun to spell the end for lockdown restrictions in the US. When did the US go into lockdown?

The Trump administration has been severely criticized for its handling of the pandemic on American soil. The US now has more than 664,000 cases, more than anywhere else in the world.

When did the US go into lockdown? Due to the US’ federal system, each state has its own lockdown rules based on Mr Trump’s overall advice. Mr Trump began advising citizens at the end of last month to stay home, and by the end of March, 32 out of 50 states had locked down. Action has been ramped up in recent weeks after New York became one of the worst affected areas, accounting for half of the deaths nationwide. But as soon as the President set the lockdown wheels into motion, he put the breaks back on.

Speaking at a press conference this week, he said the White House is “in a strong position to finalise guidelines for states reopening” based on unspecified data. He added: “While we must remain vigilant, it is clear that our aggressive strategy is working.” “We’re going to be announcing guidelines and we’ll be talking about various states and it’s very exciting. “The data suggests that nationwide, we have passed the peak of new cases.

“Hopefully that will continue, and we will continue to make great progress.” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had declared a disaster emergency on January 30 in his state, the same day the World Health Organization declared the virus a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. Cuomo announced that bars, restaurants and cinemas would close as of March 16, in a joint press conference with his counterparts in New Jersey and Connecticut. The states also limited recreational and social gatherings to 50 people.

“We have agreed to a common set of rules that will pertain in all of our states, so don’t even think about going to a neighbouring state because there’s going to be a different set of conditions,” Cuomo said. “So if you can’t do a party in New York City, you can’t do a party in New Jersey, you can’t do a party in Connecticut.” On March 16, Cuomo also closed schools statewide. Cuomo on March 20 told all non-essential workers to stay home and ordered the closure of recreational stores like tattoo parlours, nail salons and barber shops, effective on March 21.

Trump announced on March 22 the National Guard would be deployed to assist in efforts to contain the virus in New York, along with California and Washington State. US unemployment figures have risen by 22 million in just four weeks, and according to an estimate of the Federal Reserve, the US central bank, 47 million people could be out of work in the coming months. Mr Trump originally branded the virus a hoax from China, but has not presented any evidence for his claim. There have now been 31,000 deaths in the USA.

