US Open to be third golf major postponed with decision to be made on British Open

Both the Masters and PGA Championship have been postponed until later in the year due to the coronavirus.

The US Open is set to be the third golfing major to be postponed, putting pressure on the British Open Championship to follow suit. The 2020 golf season, much like sport across the globe, has been suspended until further notice due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Players Championship was the last event to be started before the action was cancelled after the first day of play. The Masters was the first major to be cancelled, scheduled to have taken place on April 9-12th. A decision was soon made for the PGA Championships then to be pushed back, with the hope of playing the tournament later in the year. With most countries across the world in complete lockdown to avoid further spread of the coronavirus, there has been a key warning against any “mass gatherings”.

There has been a hope that the coronavirus pandemic will settle into the summer months. But with summer events such as the European Championships and Olympics already being postponed by a year, there is a growing sense more will follow. And according to the New York Post, the US Open is set to become the third golf major championship to be pushed back. It is claimed the tournament at Winged Foot will not be played in June as planned, instead the hope is to host the US Open later in the year.

“[We] remain hopeful about late in the summer, [maybe] early September,” a source told the New York Post. The United States Golf Association though refused to confirm the report, although they acknowledged discussions were ongoing. “Nothing is official at this point,” Beth Major, the USGA’s senior director of championship communications, told The Post on Thursday night. “Obviously, we’re talking about it, knowing what’s going on in New York [which has the most COVID-19 cases in the country] right now.”