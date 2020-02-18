US passengers disembark Westerdam cruise ship and get Valentine’s Day kiss from Cambodia’s PM

Jubilant US passengers were greeted with Valentine’s Day flowers and kisses from Cambodia’s Prime Minister today as they finally disembarked a ‘pariah’ cruise ship after two weeks of being stranded over coronavirus fears.

Prime Minister Hun Sen presented red roses and embraced some of the 1,500 passengers who poured from the Westerdam after they had been turned away from five countries despite no cases of the deadly contagion aboard.

Mr Hun agreed for the Westerdam to dock at the port of Sihanoukville yesterday after Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines and Guam had barred the ship.

The ship’s galleries were filled with cheering passengers when Mr Hun’s helicopter swooped onto the tarmac on Friday afternoon before he greeted them and made a speech.

Mr Hun said: ‘Today, although Cambodia is a poor country, Cambodia has always joined the international community to solve the problems that the world and our region are facing. If Cambodia did not allow this ship to dock here, where should this ship go?’

It comes as the death toll from the virus soared over 1,300 today, with China reporting another 121 new cases and almost 64,000 infected worldwide.

‘I want to inform Cambodians and the world that me coming here even for a short time means this is no time for discrimination and to be scared, but a time for everyone to be in solidarity to solve the problems we are facing now.’

The boat was unwelcome even though operator Holland America Line said no cases of the Covid-19 viral illness had been confirmed among its 1,455 passengers and 802 crew members.

Around 20 passengers had reported stomach aches or fever, but tests for the virus at the Pasteur Institute in Phnom Penh showed none had the illness.

The passengers cheered as they walked toward waiting buses and waved goodbye to other passengers watching from the ship’s deck.

‘How wonderful it is to be here. Thank you very much to the prime minister. He has a wonderful heart,’ said Anna Marie Melon, from Queensland, Australia.

A strong supporter of China, Mr Hun has downplayed down any threat from the new virus and, unlike other Asian nations, he has declined to ban direct flights between Cambodia and China, saying that would disturb bilateral relations and hurt his country’s economy.

Mang Sineth, the vice governor in Preah Sihanouk province, told reporters 414 passengers will leave the port on Friday and fly to Cambodia’s capital before travelling to their final destinations.

Three flights from Sihanoukville to Phnom Penh were arranged to take all the ship’s passengers.

The Westerdam began its cruise in Singapore last month and its last stop before it was refused further landings was in Hong Kong, where 53 cases of the disease and one death have been confirmed.

Their departure comes as China’s death toll neared 1,400 on Friday with more than 5,000 confirmed new cases.

The number of reported cases has been rising more quickly after the hardest-hit province changed its method of counting them.

There are now almost 64,000 confirmed cases in mainland China, of which 1,380 have died, according to the national body.

Hubei province is now including cases based on a physician’s diagnosis and before they have been confirmed by lab tests.

It comes as two top politicians in the province have been sacked by Beijing for ‘not being so forthcoming’ about the virus.

The officials sacked were the regional leader of the ruling Communist Party of China and, previously, the political chief and the director of the Hubei health commission.

In an unprecedented attempt to contain the disease, the Chinese government has placed the hardest-hit cities – home to more than 60 million – under lockdown.

People are restricted from entering or leaving the cities, and in many places can only leave their homes or residential complexes for shopping and other daily needs.

Medical staff are now policing housing estates to make sure nobody leaves or arrives and are ‘wrestling’ residents to the ground if they try to escape, one stranded Briton reported.