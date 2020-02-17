US soccer men’s union says women’s pay should be tripled

The US men’s national team urged the US Soccer Federation to triple the pay of the American women and accused the governing body of creating a false narrative publicly in an effort to limit the wages of the reigning World Cup champions.

The union for the women’s team filed a gender discrimination lawsuit against the USSF that is scheduled for trial starting May 5 in US District Court in Los Angeles.

The women agreed to a collective bargaining agreement in April 2017 that extends through 2021. The men’s labor contract expired at the end of 2018.

‘The women’s 2017-2021 deal is worse than the men’s 2011-2018 deal,’ the men’s union said in a statement Wednesday. ‘The federation continues to discriminate against the women in their wages and working conditions.

‘What we believe should happen is simple. Pay the women significantly more than our recently expired men’s deal. In our estimation, the women were due at least triple what our expired deal was worth in player compensation.’

The men claimed the federation wants their pay to stay at the same level as in their expired contract.

‘It’s a desperate attempt to cover up the fact that what they did to the women in 2017 is indefensible,’ the statement said.

Carlos Cordeiro, who succeeded Sunil Gulati as USSF president in February 2018, did not respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

The men said they issued their statement because ‘the federation has been working very hard to sell a false narrative to the public and even to members of Congress. They have been using this false narrative as a weapon against current and former members of the United States women’s national team.’

The men claimed ‘the federation insisted the women sign a 2017-21 deal that was worse financially than the men’s soon-to-expire 2011-18 CBA that had been negotiated six years earlier.’ They said ‘the correct comparison should be between what the women got with their 2017-21 deal and triple what the federation agreed to pay the men in 2011 or whatever the men negotiate in their new CBA that will be retroactive to Jan. 1, 2019.’

They urged fans to write to Congress and to ‘tell the federation’s sponsors you will not support them until the federation starts doing the right thing and gives the women a new CBA that pays a fair share of the gate receipts and that television and sponsorship revenue to the players.’

In a previously written open letter, Cordeiro pointed to the discrepancy in FIFA prize money between the men’s and women’s World Cups to explain the wage gap: ‘Separate and apart from any funds controlled by US Soccer, one of the biggest issues that women’s soccer faces is the difference in FIFA prize money with men’s soccer.

‘The men’s and women’s World Cups generate vastly different revenue for FIFA, resulting in different prize money—prize money determined solely by FIFA. Indeed, when World Cup payments from FIFA are included, our U.S. Men’s National Team players were paid $41.0 million from 2010 through 2018 and our U.S. Women’s National Team players were paid $39.7 million.’

According to a Wall Street Journal report, the US women’s team generated more revenue in the three years following its 2015 World Cup victory than the men’s team did.

However, the USSF claimed that the men’s team generates more revenue.

The women’s team generated $101.3million over the course of 238 games between 2009 and 2019 while the men generated $185.7million over 191 games, according to the USSF.

‘The numbers USSF uses are utterly false which, among other things, inappropriately include the [National Women’s Soccer League] salaries of the players to inflate the women’s players compensation. Any apples to apples comparison shows that the men earn far more than the women.’

But the USSF has faced a backlash from the public and Congress after the women’s team earlier this month won the World Cup.

After the US Women’s side won the cup, there was an outcry for equal pay at the stadium in Lyon, France.

It was followed by a parade through New York City days later, during which several politicians voiced their support for equal pay.

At a City Hall rally following the parade, Cordeiro addressed the crowd and seemed to suggest that the two sides could come to a resolution in the matter.

At first, Cordeiro’s speech seemed conciliatory, as if he were agreeing to the players’ demands for equal pay and equal support, such as promotion, travel, and training accommodations.

‘To the Women’s national team and the millions who support them, in recent months, you have raised your voices for equality,’ Cordeiro said. ‘Today, on behalf of all of us at US Soccer, I want to say: We hear you. We believe in you. And we are committed to doing right by you.’

Then Cordeiro angered the crowd by congratulating the US Soccer Federation for spending more on women’s soccer ‘than any country in the world.’

At that point, Cordeiro had to stop speaking because he could not be heard over the chants of ‘equal pay’ from the angry crowd.

‘We will continue to invest more in women’s soccer than any country in the world and we will continue to encourage others – including our friends at FIFA – to do the same,’ Cordeiro said, quieting the crowd slightly.

It was then that Cordeiro elicited an enormous round of applause by declaring: ‘We believe at US Soccer that all female athletes deserve fair and equitable pay.’

According to the USSF letter, the men’s players get bonuses and the women’s teams get salaries and a small bonus.

The federation pays for both the women’s club matches, as well as their international commitments, whereas the men’s league salaries are paid for independently.

But Cordeiro said the payment system for each side was not different due to gender, but rather because of their separate collective-bargaining agreements.

Molly Levinson, the US women’s team spokesperson, disagreed in a statement: ‘Any apples to apples comparison shows that the men earn far more than the women.’

The women’s players earned to $39.7million between 2009 and 2018, including FIFA bonus money. Meanwhile, the still made $41million despite failing to qualify for the World Cup in 2018.

The women, however, won the 2015 trophy and took silver in 2011.

FIFA allocated $400million for the prize money for the last men’s tournament in 2018, whereas only $30million for the women’s last month.