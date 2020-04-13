US stocks have their best day in two weeks as the Dow closes up 1,627

US stocks had their best day in two weeks on Monday, as investors were encouraged by signs that new coronavirus cases and deaths were starting to slow in some states.

The Dow Jones closed up 1,627 points, or 7.7%, the S&P 500 closed 7% higher, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 7.3% – the market’s best closing since March 24.

It is also a short trading week for the US markets, which will not open on Good Friday.

Earlier on Monday, the markets rallied for a strong open – the Dow Jones Industrial Average shot above 1000 points and rose as high as 5.5 per cent while the broader S&P 500 jumped 4.9 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite was up more than 4.8 per cent.

Basic materials and financial shares were leading the gains. Apple also jumped more than 5 per cent, while rival Amazon gained over 2.5 per cent. Bond prices fell, pushing yields, as both typically move in the opposite, with the yield on a 10-year Treasury note rising to 0.65 per cent.

Investor hopes of the outbreak’s slowing down also lifted European and Asian stocks. Meanwhile, the price on oil dropped as Russia and Saudi Arabia continue a dispute over supplies.

The major U.S. indexes rose after last week’s sell off as stocks closed sharply lower on Friday, following a much worse-than-expected job report that put the total number of Americans out of work at 10 million.

Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said Monday the real unemployment level could be far higher than officially recorded as she warned of a depression.

Yellen told CNBC second-quarter GDP could decline by 30 per cent and that unemployment is already likely hitting 12 and 13 per cent amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Despite her remarks, investors seemed to still be reassured on reports that efforts to battle the global pandemic seemed to be turning a corner in some states.

There were 594 new deaths of COVID-19 in New York State on Sunday, a drop from 630 a day before, reported Governor Andrew Cuomo at his daily news briefing.

The state has had 4,159 fatalities so far.

Cuomo said it was too early to tell if the outbreak has reached its peak in New York, which is the nation’s epicenter for the outbreak.

New Jersey, which has had the second-highest number of cases in the country, reported a total of 917 deaths resulting from the virus, including 71 new fatalities.

That was up from 200 the day before. The state also reported 3,381 fewer cases for a total of 37,505.

So far, there have been more than 337,900 cases in the U.S. of the coronavirus, which has been blamed for 9,662 deaths.

The Dow is more than 20 per cent off its 52 week low of 18,213.65, which it hit on March 23, reports CNBC.

However, the 30-stock index is still more than 25 per cent below its intraday all-time high on February 12.

The S&P 500 is more than 18 per cent above its 52 week low of 2,191.86 from March 23 and still roughly 23 per cent below its intraday all-time high of 3,393.52 that it hit on February, CNBC reports.

American Express led the Dow higher gaining more than 10 per cent. Chemical manufacturer Dow, Raytheon Technologies and JPMorgan Chase each rose more than 7 per cent.

Retailers such as Nordstrom, Kohl’s and Macy’s also saw sharp rises.

Among surprises, Elon Musk’s Tesla opened strongly higher Monday.

The company was up more than 5 per cent by midmorning after it was upgraded by Jefferies to a buy, based on the firm’s position to lead the electric-vehicle market.

Tesla stock also rallied Friday on encouraging numbers from its Q1 report. The EV maker said it delivered more than 88,000 vehicles in the three months ending in March, up 40 per cent from the year before.

Among other things driving Monday’s bullish sentiment was an acknowledgement from the White House that while this week could be among the toughest for COVID-19 hot spots like New York, the administration was still expressing optimism amid the signs of some stabilization.

‘We’re starting to see light at the end of the tunnel. And hopefully in the not-too-distant future we’ll be very proud of the job we all did,’ said President Donald Trump during a coronavirus task force briefing on Sunday.

He conceded America was in for a tough week, but went on to add that just meant things were about to get better.

‘I think we all know we have to reach a certain point, and that point is going to be a horrific point in terms of death, but it’s also a point at which things are going to start changing. We’re getting very close to that level right now, and the next week and a half, two weeks are going to be – I think they are going to be very difficult,’ he said.

But his tone grew more brisk as he was questioned on an anti-malaria drug he has advocated for as a barrier against the highly contagious disease.

The task force’s Dr. Anthony Fauci, meanwhile, has warned Americans not to consider it a ‘knock out’ drug when it comes to the coronavirus.

But Trump stopped Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, from answering a question about using hydroxychloroquine to treat the coronavirus during Sunday’s briefing.

‘You know how many times he’s answered that question: 15 times,’ Trump told CNN reporter Jeremy Diamond, who tried to question Fauci.

‘You don’t have to answer that question,’ the president told the doctor. And then he turned back to Diamond. ‘He’s answered that question 15 times.’

Fauci told Fox News on Friday that people should take care with the anti-malarial, which has many side effects.

‘We’ve got to be careful that we don’t make that majestic leap to assume that this is a knockout drug. We still need to do the kinds of studies that definitely prove whether any intervention is truly safe and effective,’ he told ‘Fox & Friends’ on Friday.

Hydroxychloroquine is primarily used to treat lupus and arthritis.

The president announced Sunday the government has purchased and stockpiled 29 million doses of the hydroxychloroquine to send to hot spot areas of the country battling the virus.

As the administration looks to better days ahead, some economists say the markets may have already hit their rock bottom on March 23, when US stocks ended in the red after the Senate failed for a second time to vote through a coronavirus economic relief package. The package has since been approved.

While JPMorgan Chase head Jamie Dimon on Monday warned that a recession may come in 2020, Capital Economics’ Simona Gambarini wrote last week that a recession ‘could potentially be very short-lived, so output and earnings could recover more quickly than they have done in the past.’ Yahoo Finance reports.

Economists share the expectation of a ‘V-shaped’ recovery as many American households and businesses entered the crisis in sound financial shape.

A recession, in this case, would not be the result of excesses or imbalances, and there won’t be a need to make big investments, as there could be after a natural disaster.

Yellen agrees that ‘a “V” is possible,’ but adds, ‘I am worried that the outcome will be worse and it really [will] depend…. on just how much damage is done during the time that the economy is shut down in the way it is now.

‘The more damage of that sort is done, the more likely we are to see a ‘U,’ and there are worse letters like ‘L’ and I hope we don’t see something like that.’