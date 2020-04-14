US Supreme Court to hear oral arguments by telephone conference

The Supreme Court of the United States announced on Monday that it will hear oral arguments for the first time by telephone conference next month.

The court will hear 10 cases over six days in May, with the justices and lawyers set to participate remotely in keeping with public health guidance in response to COVID-19, according to a press release.

Among the cases to be heard is the legal battle over access by Congress and a Manhattan prosecutor to President Donald Trump’s tax returns and other financial documents.

The decision to use of teleconferences for oral arguments came after the court postponed arguments in March and April amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The release said the Court Building remains open for official business but most personnel are teleworking and that the Court Building remains closed to the public until further notice.