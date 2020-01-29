US to evacuate citizens from coronavirus-stricken Wuhan today

The US is making final preparations to fly some 240 Americans home from Wuhan in a matter of hours as the coronavirus death toll in China surpassed 100.

A charter flight is scheduled to depart the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport at 5am China Standard Time on Wednesday (1pm Pacific Standard Time Tuesday) and arrive at to the Ontario International Airport in Southern California at 9pm PST.

There are said to be 1,000 Americans living in Wuhan – the locked-down city where the coronavirus outbreak originated – but there will only be room for 240 people on the flight.

Priority will be given to diplomats and staff from the US consulate in Wuhan, followed by ‘individuals at a greater risk from coronavirus’, according to the State Department.

The 2019 coronavirus has afflicted more than 4,500 people worldwide as of Tuesday morning, with five cases confirmed and more than 100 suspected in the US.

The death toll in China spiked to 106 on Tuesday – up from 80 the day before – as scientists warned the outbreak will likely continue for at least another six months and infect tens of thousands of people.

Initial reports claimed the evacuation flight would be leaving on Tuesday and flying into San Francisco International Airport. It is unclear why the destination was changed.

The plane is scheduled to make a refuelling stop at Ted Stevens International Airport in Anchorage, Alaska, according to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (ADHSS).

Before boarding the plane in Wuhan, all passengers will undergo screenings by Chinese and US health officials. Anyone with signs of the virus will not be allowed to board, ADHSS said in a statement Monday.

Medical personnel will be on the plane to monitor passengers ‘numerous times’ during the flight, the statement said.

When the plane stops in Alaska, all passengers will be rescreened by personnel with the CDC’s Anchorage Quarantine Station. The North Terminal at the airport has already been closed to the public in preparation for the flight’s arrival.

‘Given Alaska’s proximity to Asia, we have been asked to assist our federal partners in this effort to facilitate travel out of China back to the United States to bring these U.S. citizens home,’ Governor Mike Dunleavy said.

‘The State of Alaska, in combination with our local, federal and Tribal partners have been working closely to ensure the health and safety of all Alaskans while assisting with this request.’

The US consulate in Wuhan began reaching out to all Americans registered as living in the city last week to offer them a seat on the rescue flight.

Washington gained approval for the operation from China’s Foreign Ministry and other government agencies.

The US also plans to temporarily shut its Wuhan consulate, officials said.

Some citizens have elected to stay behind because their Chinese partners were banned from the flight.

Benjamin Wilson, who is from Louisiana but living in the epicentre of the disease with his Chinese wife and seven-year-old daughter, said he will not be taking the jet home as he ‘wouldn’t leave his wife’.

He told The Wall Street Journal: ‘I would consider sending my daughter, if that were an option. But I wouldn’t leave my wife. But if my wife and daughter could travel together, then absolutely yes.’

Priscilla Dickie, from Vermont, told the paper she had a seat on the flight home, along with her eight-year-old daughter, but was not sure how she would get to the airport. She said: ‘I have secured a seat, but the problem is transportation.’

One American citizen is said to be not boarding the flight for fear of ‘getting sick from people on the plane and potentially bringing it back to us’, according to the man’s daughter.

Other American citizens have taken to social media to describe their current living conditions in the city.

Former University of Cincinnati quarterback Jarred Evans said he expected to be on the evacuation flight. Scott Allis, originally from Pennsylvania had posted to Facebook on Sunday: ‘I have applied for a seat. I haven’t been informed that I will definitely have a place on this flight.’

And US citizen Dr Diana Adama said Monday: ‘US citizens are finally being contacted, only so many can go. The rest of us staying here and are giving up seats to let children go with their mothers.’

Some 57 million people across 15 Chinese cities – including Wuhan – are on lockdown as officials work to slow the virus’ rapid spread.

The coronavirus strain, known as 2019-nCov, is believed to have emerged from illegally-traded wildlife at a seafood market in Wuhan, which sits about 700 miles south of the capital of Beijing in the Hubei province.

While preliminary research suggests the virus was passed to humans from snakes, Chinese health officials reported this week that some cases have been caused by human-to-human transmission increasing the risk of it spreading.

As of Tuesday morning, more than 4,600 cases have been reported in China, the majority of them in Hubei.

Another 63 have been reported across 17 other countries and territories: Thailand (14), Taiwan (7), Hong Kong (8), Macau (7), Singapore (7), France (3), Malaysia (4), Japan (6), South Korea (4), Vietnam (2), Nepal (1), Cambodia (1), Sri Lanka (1), Germany (1), Australia (5), Canada (2) and the US (5).

International concern has grown with the revelation that the virus spreads not just from animals to people, but between people, likely in a similar way to how colds spread.

A new report written by an expert at the University of Toronto has said the ‘best case scenario’ is that the outbreak dies down after summer this year.

With almost 5,000 cases confirmed already in January, this could mean another 25,000 cases if the infection continues to spread at the same rate.

Experts, however, believe there have already been at least that many cases in China and some predict up to 40,000.

The prediction comes as other researchers say they are at least two months away from trialing a vaccine against the virus. By that time, hundreds more could have died and numerous other countries been infected.

Toronto scientist Professor David Fisman, who wrote a report for the International Society for Infectious Diseases, said: ‘The best case scenario, you would have something… where we go through the spring into the summer, and then it dies down.’