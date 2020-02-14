US Women’s soccer star Alex Morgan is seen heading to team practice at SEVEN months pregnant

US Women’s Soccer star Alex Morgan is seven months pregnant with her first child, but she is still training with her team.

On Wednesday, the Twitter account for the U.S. Soccer Women’s National Team shared video of members of the team heading to practice in California — and among the players, Alex is seen fully dressed in workout gear, rubbing her baby bump.

Though she’s already in her third and final trimester, the 30-year-old is still keeping in tip-top shape — because, she admitted, she intends to play in the Olympics this summer, just months after she’s due to give birth.

The 14-second video shows members of the women’s soccer team walking off a bus, all dressed in matching blue practice gear.

Number four off the vehicle is Alex, who has on a green top, shorts, matching socks, and sneakers.

As she turns and sees the camera, she smiles, and rubs her hand over her bump while raising her eyebrows.

She’s followed immediately by Kelley O’Hara, who opens her mouth wide in amazement and points at Alex, clearly impressed with her teammate.

‘Special guest!’ she says.

While every pregnancy is different, women are typically given the go-ahead to exercise throughout, especially if they were active before getting pregnant.

Alex, who has built a hugely successful career as an athlete, was clearly never going to slow down because of something like a baby bump.

But she has specific reasons for staying in incredible shape: Back in November, she said she has continued to train and intends to return to the field for the 2020 Olympics, which kick off in July.

That would give Alex, who is married to LA Galaxy player Servando Carrasco, roughly three months to be prepared after giving birth.

She first made the announcement about her pregnancy back in October, just three and a half months after her FIFA Women’s World Cup win.

‘We are already in love and we haven’t even met her yet. Newest member of the Carrasco family, coming soon,’ she wrote.

Alex and Servando, 31, tied the knot on December 31, 2014.

In images she shared on social media, they posed together on a rocky beach, smiling wide at one another.

Servando heldup tiny onesie with the words ‘ready or not,’ while Alex, dressed in a ribbed pink dress, held a sign that says ‘Baby Girl’ and April 2020.

An April due date means the couple may have conceived as late as mid August or as early as July 7 — the day Alex and the US Women’s Soccer Team won the world cup.

And the star admitted that their baby-on-the-way is a bit of a souvenir from the celebrations.

‘We are so overjoyed to grow our family,’ Alex told People. ‘She’s the best World Cup gift I could have asked for.’

Servando also shared a message on Instagram, writing: ‘Can’t wait to meet my baby girl.’

The couple are already pet parents to two dogs, who joined them for their pregnancy photoshoot.

Having a baby will likely change things for the couple, who’ve had a long-distance marriage for some time: Servando’s team is in California, while Alex’s is in Florida.

‘It’s far from ideal to be that far from your wife,’ Servando told Pro Soccer USA in 2018. ‘We know that this is temporary. We’re only going to be able to play professional soccer for five to six more years. We’ve got to take advantage of this, and know that when we’re done playing, we’re going to be together.’

In November, Alex showed off her tiny baby bump when she helped to open a new mini field in Gardena, California, that will give people in the community a safe space to enjoy and practice the sport.

She showed off her skills at the event, kicking around a ball while not hiding her her growing belly in a simple grey T-shirt, black leggings, and a black zip-up jacket.

It was at the event that Alex said she intended to play in the 2020 Olympics.

‘I am newly pregnant, I have the time for this because I’m not training as much as I was,’ she said. ‘But I still am training a bit.’

‘It’s my goal to play [in the Olympics],’ Alex told Reuters. ‘It’s clearly a short window but if I’m able to, I want to be there representing my country.

‘I hope to get back on the field as soon as possible. After having a healthy baby I want to get back with the national team and I look forward to playing in Tokyo.’

Alex said she’s been inspired by the many female athletes-turned-mothers who have come before her and proven that it is possible to have both a family and a successful sports career.

‘There’s so many women that have been able to come back to their respective sport after pregnancy and continue to have a successful family while playing the sport that they love at the highest level,’ she said.

‘And I plan to follow in those footsteps and be one of those women who have a family and carry my daughter around as I’m going to the next city to play. And I still want to continue to enjoy the sport that I’ve been playing for all my life.’