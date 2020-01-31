USA Gymnastics files plan to pay Larry Nassar victims a $215 million settlement

USA Gymnastics has filed a plan to pay a $215 million settlement to the group of victims who were sexually abused by the organization’s former national team doctor Larry Nassar.

The proposal, which was made public on Thursday, would allow USA Gymnastics to emerge from bankruptcy – a year after they revealed that they were financially struggling under the weight of lawsuits filed by more than 350 women sexually abused by Nassar.

Now, the women, as a group, may vote to accept the $215 million to settle all their claims or continue pursuing their own litigation.

Chief Executive Li Li Leung said Thursday that she was ‘hopeful’ that the organization could reach an agreement with the Committee representing Nassar’s victims.

‘Our hope, in terms of filing this plan, is that this will get all the parties back to the negotiating table and we will continue discussions,’ she stated.

However, according to a new report from USA Today, it appears unlikely the women will accept the new proposal.

“This amount won’t even cover the therapy that these women need, probably for the rest of their lives, and the excruciating emotional toll and pain,’ said lawyer John Manly, who represents several of Nassar’s victims.

“It’s just one more punch in the gut,’ he bluntly added.

Many gymnasts who suffered abuse at Nassar’s hands have accused USA Gymnastics of failing to investigate earlier complaints about his misconduct.

Manly says the new plan the organization filed on Thursday does not include the release of documents that could show the extent of Nassar’s abuse.

‘It lacks any disclosure, it lacks any accountability. They’re still treating this like a public relations problem, not the systemic rape of young women and girls,’ he told USA Today.

The $215 million settlement proposed by USA Gymnastics is less than half the amount Michigan State reached with Nassar’s survivors.

The university – where Nassar was employed – offered to pay $500 million to the victims.

Nassar was sentenced to up to 300 years in prison in 2018 after more than 350 women accused him of sexual abuse.

Victims included Olympians Simone Biles and Aly Raisman.

USA Gymnastics proposal came on the same day that Raisman spoke with the Today Show about how she is managing to cope in the aftermath of her abuse at the hands of Nassar.

Host Hoda Kotb asked Raisman how is was able to ‘find magic’ after overcoming the abuse she experienced at the hands of the Olympic doctor.

‘Every day I feel differently,’ Raisman said. ‘I’ve done so much therapy, I continue to do a lot of therapy. Working on myself. Just finding things that make me feel good.’

One word of advice Raisman offered up was to always embrace each day instead of falling into the trap of routine.

‘You can wake up and live every day as if it’s a miracle,’ she said. ‘Everything you see is really special and trying to be present and cherish the moments.’