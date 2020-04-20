USNS Comfort crew member tests positive for coronavirus

A crew member onboard Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort in New York has tested positive for the bug.

The ship – docked in Manhattan – was sent to take in non-coronavirus patients from overwhelmed hospitals in the stricken state where at least 72,000 people have been infected and 3,400 have died from the bug.

The crew member is in isolation and has not made contact with any patients onboard the 1,000-bed ship which arrived from Norfolk, Virginia, on March 30.

Any other crew members who made contact with the infected person are also in isolation, even though they all tested negative.

A Navy statement obtained by ABC News read: ‘There is no impact to Comfort’s mission, and this will not affect the ability for Comfort to receive patients.

‘The ship is following protocols and taking every precaution to ensure the health and safety of all crew members and patients on board.’

Earlier today, President Donald Trump approved New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s request to treat coronavirus patients onboard the USNS Comfort.

Cuomo had told reporters on Monday that he was ‘going to call the president this afternoon and ask him to shift the USNS Comfort from non-COVID to COVID’.

In New York, the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in US, the number of cases continue to skyrocket and hospitals are scrambling to keep up with the demand.

According to the chair of the New York City Council Health Committee, the death toll is actually even higher than reported because not all of the dead are being tested for the virus amid a shortage of kits.

Hours after Cuomo’s interview, Trump confirmed that he spoke with the governor and agreed to use the ship, originally intended to take in non-COVID patients from overwhelmed hospitals, for coronavirus patients.

‘We hadn’t had that in mind at all, but we’re going to let him do it,’ Trump said Monday.

‘It’s set for Covid,’ the president said, adding that the ship has been approved to treat New Jersey patients as well.

Despite Trump’s announcement Monday, Joint Staff Surgeon Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Friedrichs, the top medical doctor for the military, said the ship was already treating coronavirus patients.

He stated: ‘Our commitment has been that if a patient comes to us, we would take care of them.’

‘Have we had patients who ultimately were determined to have coronavirus on the hospital ships? Yes. And we’re taking care of them, just like we’re taking care of all the other patients going forward,’ Friedrichs added.

So far the Comfort has treated fewer than five coronavirus patients, a defense official said to CNN.

In total the Comfort has treated 41 patients.

The ship has come under fire for seeing so few patients despite the dire need for medical experts to combat the coronavirus outbreak on the shore.

Despite the drastic demand, there are currently some 1,200 crew aboard the USNS Comfort who are idle, with a lack of patients due to the strict protocols in place that has seen them refuse to take certain medical conditions.