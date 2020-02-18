Utah mother calls 911 for help feeding her newborn daughter

A Utah mother-of-five says she was forced to call 911 in the middle of the night because she had no way of feeding her newborn baby.

In the 911 audio, Shannon Bird could be heard tearfully telling the dispatcher at 2am that her breast milk had dried up and she didn’t have any baby formula to feed her six-week-old daughter.

Bird, who is a blogger and lives in Alpine, told the dispatcher during the January 28 call that her husband was away for work and her four other children – one of whom had a broken leg – were asleep.

‘I’ve been calling neighbors and no one will answer,’ she said in the audio obtained by KSL.

‘I’ve never been in this predicament ever. My milk just literally dried out. This is my fifth kid and this has never happened.’

She said she normally breastfeeds her children and didn’t have formula in the house.

Officers with the Lone Peak Police Department were sent out to Bird’s home and picked up a gallon of regular milk on the way from the convenience store.

Footage from the officer’s body camera showed Bird cradling her baby in a pink blanket as she answered the door.

After realizing her baby was a newborn and couldn’t have the regular milk, the officers said they would go to the store for infant formula instead.

‘We’ll leave this with you,’ Officer Brett Wagstaff could be heard saying as he handed over the regular milk.

‘We’ll be right back with some formula for your baby – she’s adorable.’

The officers returned soon after with newborn formula and wouldn’t accept money from Bird.

‘That’s the same stuff we gave my daughter when she was first born, so hopefully it doesn’t upset her stomach,’ Wagstaff could be heard telling the mother.

While the officers acknowledged they hadn’t ever responded to a 911 call like the one involving Bird, they said it wasn’t any different to helping someone change a flat tire.

‘So very proud of our officers and their dedication to duty,’ the department wrote on their Facebook page alongside a link to a local news report about the ordeal.