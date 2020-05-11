Val Kilmer, 60, admits to watching Top Chef because he misses eating food after throat cancer battle

Val Kilmer is opening up about the highs and lows of his decades-long career, as well as his battle with throat cancer.

In a new interview with The New York Times Magazine, Kilmer – a lifelong Christian Scientist – discussed his decision to go ahead with chemotherapy despite it going against his religious beliefs.

The religion maintains that prayer is most effective for physical healing when not combined with medicine, but these views were not shared by his ex-wife Joanne Whalley, 58, and their two children Jack, 24, and Mercedes, 28.

“I just didn’t want to experience their fear, which was profound,” Kilmer explained, hinting that it was his family who urged him to seek medical help. “I would’ve had to go away, and I just didn’t want to be without them.”

Kilmer discovered that he had a lump in his throat when he was touring his one-man show Citizen Twain in Nashville in 2014.

He was later diagnosed with throat cancer after having symptoms and waking up in a pool of his own blood, but Kilmer tells the interviewee that it was the “suggestion of throat cancer,” explaining his religious views.

“The idea is rather than say I have it or possess it, there is a claim, there’s a suggestion that this is a fact,” he said.

Kilmer famously denied he had the disease, when friend Michael Douglas spoke about his health struggles in 2016. Speaking about the incident, Kilmer said: “They said I was denying that I had cancer, and when they asked me, I didn’t have cancer.”

Following his diagnosis in 2014, Kilmer had surgery the same year, as well as chemotherapy and radiation leaving him with a tracheostomy tube and a feeding tube.

The actor – who has just released his autobiography I’m Your Huckleberry: A Memoir -says he misses eating food in the interview, and regularly watches shows Top Chef, Chef’s Table, and Ugly Delicious, longing for the time that he can eat again.

Losing none of his sense of humour, the Top Gun star joked that he’s going “to look like Orson Welles” when he does eat again, and made a food-shoveling gesture with his arms.

The profile details how the actor was seen having lunch during the interview, which consisted of him mixing liquids together from ‘various canisters’ before putting them into a syringe to put into his feeding port.

Elsewhere, Kilmer – who once had a net worth of $25 million – discussed the devastating loss of his 6,000-acre New Mexico ranch in the 2008 housing crash.

“I just lost my home like a million other people. It was pretty awful,” the actor said of his Santa Fe ranch, where he had planned to keep an animal sanctuary.

“I was gambling with being able to maintain the status, and I would’ve won my gamble, except for 2008.”

The Batman star talks about New Mexico in his new book, and an encounter he experienced there in his 20s with what he describes as an ‘amorphous black figure.’

‘It will ruin the absolute gravity of this moment but in truth this dark angel looked very like Darth Vader, though without the helmet,’ Kilmer said.

The star added that he watched the black figure rip out his heart, only to replace it with a ‘bigger one.’

‘At first, I thought it was the Angel of Death, before I realized it was the Angel of Life,’ Kilmer writes in the book, which was published last month by Simon & Schuster.