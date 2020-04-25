Valentino Rossi changes retirement plan after MotoGP coronavirus disruption

Valentino Rossi was expected to retire at the end of the 2020 MotoGP season but may now continue for another year after racing was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic

Valentino Rossi has revealed he wants to continue racing into 2021 with the coronavirus pandemic having disrupted the current MotoGP season.

Rossi was expected by many to retire at the end of the 2020 MotoGP season, which was set to set on March 8, however no races have yet taken place due to COVID-19.

The earliest the season is now likely to begin in August 9 in Brno with seven races having been postponed and the Qatar Grand Prix being cancelled.

And with little action expected in 2020, 41-year-old Rossi has acknowledged that a further year of competition is likely.

“I am in a difficult situation because, like I said, my first option is to try to continue,” Rossi said.

“I have enough motivation and I want to continue. It’s very important to understand the level of competition because especially in the second part of last year we suffered very much and too many times I was too slow and I had to fight outside of the top five.

“In my mind, I had another year with the factory team and I needed time to decide and for me, I need like five or six races, with the new chief mechanic, and some modifications in the team to understand if I can be strong.

“The problem is that there’s no racing. So with the virus, we cannot race. So I will have to decide before racing because in the most optimistic situation we can race in the second half of the season, so August or September we hope.

“But I have to make my decision before. But anyway I want to continue but I’ve had to make this decision without any races.

“It’s not the best way to stop because the situation is that maybe we don’t race in 2020.

“So it’s fairer for me to do another championship and stop at the end of the next, so I hope to continue in 2021.”