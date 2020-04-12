Valorant beta key news: Get a Valorant Beta Key through Twitch Drops this week – UPDATE

MORE Valorant Beta Keys are coming as part of new Twitch Drops this week, as Riot Games provides a day one update.

: Riot Games has released a new update regarding the release of new Valorant Beta Keys and the current state of the testing phase of the game on PC. The game’s support team has confirmed that they are only allowing more people to start playing the Valorant beta based on server stability, meaning that future Twitch Drops will be based on that factor. “We want to support a stable, competitive, high-fidelity gameplay experience above all, even if that means limiting the number of people we can support for now. We can’t and won’t undermine gameplay quality for the sake of getting everyone in. “This means we’ll continue to be careful about how many players we let into Closed Beta over the course of the next few days and weeks—it’s a lot of players, but honestly not nearly as much as the current demand we’re seeing. This might die off—we’re a new game!—but we’re not going to ignore it. “To repeat: we are aware of this demand and doing what we can to meet it in this current climate. Check back in next week with us, and we’ll let you know how that’s going.” : Valorant will continue to provide Beta Keys past April 7 and Riot Games has confirmed when gamers can expect the next Twitch Drops. The good news is that this process is scheduled to begin today, April 8. The bad news is that we don’t have a solid start time for when things will get rolling again. However, Riot Games has provided a rundown of how things will work and a rough timeline to follow.

From what has been shared so far, new Valorant Beta Keys will be coming in the form of Twitch Drops in the afternoon in the UK. These will be available through authorised Twitch streams only and are expected to start dropping again during the morning, LA time. A message from Riot Games confirms: “Day 1 of Closed Beta has been incredible but humbling as we scale our servers. “For now, we have to pause stream drops until tomorrow morning (PT). We’ll let you know as soon as they’re back. “We hear your questions and concerns about CB access and will clarify as soon as we can.” Riot Games were forced to shut down Valorant Twitch Drops throughout launch day, due to server issues. Problems popped up throughout the first closed testing phase, with technical hitches expected. Speaking about the Valorant launch, game director Joe Ziegler confirmed that plenty of feedback was being taken on board.

He also provided an update on the Valorant Beta Key situation and how more chances to earn them would be arriving throughout the week. He told fans on Twitter: “I can not express how unimaginably humbling player interest in VALORANT has been. “We’re fixing things we could only have discovered by starting this journey, and we’re listening and preparing more info to address concerns. Today has been (for many reasons) a crazy experience. “To dispel confusion, there will be more drops continuing throughout the week (and likely beyond) Also the amount of drops we give is not a fixed amount, but rather flexible around how many people we are servicing at any given time against capacity. “In other words, if you haven’t gotten in yet, this is far from your only chance to get in. “Thanks everyone again for sticking with us. If anything else comes up we’ll be on top of it and let you know.” For those who might have missed it, Riot Games has teamed up with Twitch as part of the closed beta signup process. And that means you will need to have your Riot Games account linked with a Twitch account for an opportunity to play.