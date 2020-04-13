Valorant Beta Key warning: Get a Beta Key by buying a Riot account and risk a ban

RIOT Games has posted a new warning today about Valorant Beta Keys, confirming that enabled accounts that have been sold could be banned before the game’s full release date.

: In a further update regarding buying Valorant Beta Key enabled Riot Accounts, game director Joe Ziegler revealed that bans are already rolling out. After being told that sales were still ongoing by a follower on Twitter, Ziegler replied: “I don’t recommend buying them, they might already be banned.” And speaking about the second day of the Valorant closed beta, he added: “We are learning a lot from players and those of you who are following the action. We’re taking constant steps to ensure the granting process improves as we continue to roll out more. Thank you all for staying engaged, even if it’s been a tough wait.” : Valorant Beta Keys are in high demand right now as gamers look to test out what could be a huge new gaming release. Launching Summer 2020, Valorant will take on established names like CS:GO and Overwatch. Valorant will be free-to-play when it arrives later this year but for now, it remains in closed beta.

The only way to earn a Valorant Beta Key is to watch enabled Twitch streams in the coming days. This means that you need to have a registered Riot Account and a Twitch account linked. And when it comes to the Twitch Drops, there is no guarantee you will get one. The good news is that Riot Games has offered some guidance on the selection process. To be in the running for a Valorant Beta Key, you must have watched at least two hours of enabled Twitch Drops streams. And Riot Games has also confirmed that they are tracking the total Valorant stream view time. “Yesterday at a rough count we saw peak viewers at 1.7m+ on Twitch, but there were definitely more who came in and out during the day,” a message from Riot adds. “All of you are eligible for a drop—a few of you may even have woken up to one in your inbox!

“We are constantly taking everyone who’s eligible for a drop and we give a percentage of them Closed Beta access. “The selection is random to give fairness, but we give a higher ‘weight’ to those of you who have more hours watched of VALORANT streams. “This weight gives you a higher chance at being selected but it’s still not guaranteed. “Hours watched also has diminishing returns, so please don’t burn yourself out trying to marathon VALORANT streams.” Following that guidance, Riot has also warned those gamers who are buying accounts with closed beta access.