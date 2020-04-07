Valorant Beta Server Warning: Riot Games issue launch time notice for PC players

The Valorant Closed Beta will go live today, but the release might not be as smooth as players hope for.

The Valorant Closer Beta countdown is getting closer with start times for the new 5v5 free-to-play tactical shooter now only a few hours away.

However in the lead up to the launch later today the games executive producer Anna Donlon, has issued caution as Riot Games look to release the new game in unprecedented times.

Due to the ongoing problems caused by coronavirus leading many developers to work from home, Donlon stressed that the release could be “bumpier than usual.”

Presumably with players eager to get their hands on the League of Legends creators new shooter, it’s plausible that servers and many other services will not be running 100% as smoothly as Riot would like.

There’s also the question of what state the game is in. Having been announced Riot was priding the game’s launch on it’s “best-in-class technical back-end to support”.

At the time it was stressed that this support would extend to:

“dedicated 128-tick servers for all global players, for free; a custom-built netcode in pursuit of precise hit registration; server authoritative game architecture and proprietary anti-cheat prevention and detection from day one.”

However, it sounds like due to the extra challenges caused by the worldwide pandemic, it’s possible the closed beta launch won’t be running at the sort of levels Riot hopes to achieve when the game releases properly later in the year.

“Rolling out infrastructure as ambitious as ours requires a lot of travelling and physical shipping of servers,” she explained. “Your ping might not be as good as what we’re aiming for because physical data centers need to be built and set up.

“We [also] rely heavily on our partners for testing quality, hardware compatibility, performance ⁠— these are our biggest commitments to you,” she added. “Our ability to test and fix some of these things has taken a bit of a hit.”

Another aspect of the launch which also took a hit, is the countries with which the game could actually launch.

For the time being Valorant will be available in only a handful of regions, with Trio asking players for “a bit of patience” as the developer looks to start small and release to more regions shortly thereafter.

“The plan was to bring the Valorant closed beta to as many players as possible from around the world as quickly as possible, but for now, we will have to start on focusing on the regions we feel are most ready.

“We will be ramping up our player count as high as we can to test our services, but we will not be letting everyone in at once.”

Valorant’s Closed beta is set to begin later today (April 7) at 1pm BST in the UK – as well as at 4pm CEST and 5am pacific time in other regions.