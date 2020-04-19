Valorant Mobile release date: iOS, Android port already in development?

VALORANT’s closed beta may be coming to an end soon, but that doesn’t mean Riot Games doesn’t have other plans up its sleeves

Last week Riot Games started letting people play its latest game, Valorant – the 5-vs-5 tactical shooter.

The game launched in closed beta on at the start of April, and the game has been dominating headlines and search engines ever since.

It seems Riot Games has happened upon the formula for gaming gold once again.

Within one day, the first-person hero shooter had 1.7 million concurrent viewers on Twitch with over 34 million hours watched.

But, if you want to go up against the Fortnites and Call of Dutys of this world in the battle for online attention, you have to have a mobile version of the game, too.

And it seems Riot Games may be thinking ahead.

Reddit user Spacixr posted to the online message board that they tried to play the game on their laptop, when the hardware was in tablet mode.

That apparently resulted in the game showing tablet/mobile controls overlaid onto the game (seen below) – something we hadn’t seen in Valorant previously.

Spacixr claims that the touch controls worked properly as an input, and the game understood the interface.

In addition, at the start of April 2020, mobile icons were discovered through assets that point to mobile support if Riot Games ever went down that route.

At current, Valorant is supposed to be a PC-exclusive for the time being with Riot Games saying they’re considering launching it onto consoles in the future.

What’s more is that on April 4, a datamine of the Valorant client seemed to uncover a series of icons that point towards the game launching a dedicated mobile version (or at least, being supported on mobile devices).

Riot Games has already confirmed the title may come to console, but no word has been offered on a mobile version of the title…. yet.

We’ll let you know if Riot Games makes an official announcement.