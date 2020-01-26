Vandal arrested after graffiti tagging ‘Penis Man’ more than 40 times around Arizona town

A graffiti tagger has been arrested after allegedly spray painting ‘Penis Man’ more than 40 times around a town in Arizona.

The vandal evaded capture since November 2019 as he scrawled the offensive words around the city of Tempe, Arizona.

But former Arizona State University student Dustin Shomer was allegedly caught in the act on Thursday, January 23.

Shomer, a native of Phoneix, Arizona, was allegedly caught red-handed by the Arizona State University Police Department at approximately 5:30PM. They called in the Tempe police to make the arrest.

‘Tempe Police Detectives arrested Dustin Shomer after investigation revealed he was responsible for multiple graffiti incidents of “Penis Man” throughout the City of Tempe and across Arizona State University as well,’ Detective Greg Bacon told the Daily Mail.

‘Dustin was booked into the Tempe City Jail on 16 counts of aggravated criminal damage, 8 counts of criminal damage and one count of criminal trespassing in the first degree.’

According to Shomer’s Facebook page, he is a former student of the Japanese Language and Literature in Arizona State University, which has a campus in Tempe.

Many of the 40-plus tags as ‘Penis Man’ appeared on the college campus.

In one of his social media posts, Shomer reportedly spoke about how ‘Penis Man’ was a protest against ‘corrupt local government’.

‘Penis Man’ had been active since November when an early January ABC15 Arizona news report made him a local celebrity.

A ‘Penis Man Fans’ Twitter page was created to document the new locations where the graffiti appeared and even Presidential campaign badges were created by his fans.

The city’s maintenance managers were initially lenient about the wide spread tags as the few tens of locations were nothing in comparison to the 300,000 cases of graffiti logged in Tempe in 2019. The police had also received no official complaint and so an investigation was not opened.

But the tagging became a problem when local historical landmarks began to be targeted, including the historic Hayden Flour Mill, the ‘A’ landmark on Hayden Butte and the front door of Tempe’s municipal building.

‘It’s like, I get that anything longer than it is wide is phallic, but at a certain point, you just shake your head,’ Tempe Vice Mayor Lauren Kuby told New Times.

‘The public works staff has to work extra hours to clean that up.’

‘There’s a lot of time, material and resources that’s being utilized to abate the graffiti so yes, I would like to see this stopped,’ said Isaac Chavira, Tempe’s transportation maintenance manager.

Shomer himself engaged in the hype on social media surrounding ‘Penis Man’.

In a post to ‘Unmodded – NEIGHB’rhood Group’, he posted a picture of a tag saying ‘Penis Them’ stating: ‘Can’t stop them from coming and coming and coming all over the place.’

While not identifying himself, he commented several times in response to other users, telling one: ‘if you don’t like Penis Man, you’re more than welcome to organize a significant movement that is effective in weakening the influence of venture capital and corrupt local government.’

He also commented: ‘LGBTQ+ is a function of capitalist identity politics. Although anyone should be free to be who they are, they should not need a particular label in order to achieve validity in their sexuality or orientation.’