Vanessa Bryant posts heartbreaking message about losing Kobe and Gigi

Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, has posted a heartbreaking message about coping with the loss of the NBA legend and her 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

The grieving mother shared a sweet video compilation of Bryant and Gianna during some of her games and practices.

‘I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me,’ Vanessa wrote.

Vanessa, who married Bryant in 2001, continued: ‘It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live.

‘Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process,’ the mother-of-four added.

Vanessa said she wanted to share her feelings and thoughts openly just in case ‘there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this’.

‘God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all,’ she said.

Over the weekend, Vanessa shared a sweet video of her seven-month-old baby girl, Capri.

The 37-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday morning to share her and Kobe’s youngest daughter, attempting to stand on her own for the first time.

Kobe’s sister Sharia Washington can be seen providing support to Capri throughout the cute 30-second clip.

The heartwarming video came just a day after the NTSB released a preliminary report that suggested the pilot was just seconds away from flying the helicopter to safety and away from the unfavorable weather conditions.

Bryant’s helicopter was just 100 feet and 12 seconds from clear skies before it crashed in thick fog, killing the basketball star, Gianna and seven others, according to federal investigators.

The report stated the aircraft was only 100 feet away from exiting the heavy cloud and emerging into better visibility.

In the intimate clip, Vanessa cheered on her infant daughter as her tiny legs tried with all their might to stand upright.

‘Woo! Good job, Koko…tried it again, mama,’ coaxed Bryant.

With a wide grin across her face, Capri successfully stood almost entirely on her own.

‘My Koko Bean. She looks just like my Gigi with her daddy’s eyes,’ captioned Bryant whose comment section was flooded with support from her 11.3 million Instagram followers.

Since the crash, Vanessa has been comforted by the many tributes that have been paid to Kobe and Gianna according to People.

‘Every memorial means something to her. Every memorial is important’ one person said to the magazine.

‘She’s got people around her who are helping her: physically, emotionally, spiritually, mentally,’ the source told People.

‘She has spent the last week surrounded by people who love her and want only the best for her. She’s really being loved and cared for. And so are the girls.’

Vanessa and Kobe welcomed Capri into the world in June 2019.

Capri is the couple’s fourth daughter. They also share Natalia, 21, and three-year-old Bianka.

The other people who lost their lives that day were pilot Ara Zobayan, baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri, their daughter Alyssa, mother and daughter Sarah and Payton Chester and Mamba Academy basketball coach Christina Mauser.

On Friday, Bryant used her Instagram for a more somber purpose, as she shared an invitation to a public memorial for her late husband Kobe and daughter Gianna.

The image included 24 butterflies in purple and yellow, which are the colors of the Lakers, the basketball team Kobe played with for 20 years.

The event, which will take place February 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, was already announced the day before.

The date was a conscious choice, as 2 was Gianna’s jersey number, while 24 was Kobe’s and 20 is the amount of years he was a Laker.

To pay further tribute to the sports legend’s number, the invitation is also printed with 24 butterflies.

The event is scheduled for 10am as the Clippers play the Memphis Grizzlies later that evening.

According to TMZ, Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and coach Doc Rivers had to sign off, as they technically have the arena rented for the day.

But it was an easy decision, given the solidarity for Kobe and his family, as well as the significance of the date.

Space might be an issue, as the Staples Center holds 20,000, compared to the 80,000 capacity of the Coliseum, which was another choice.

When Michael Jackson and Nipsey Hussle’s memorials were held at Staples, the surrounding blocks were closed off to anyone who didn’t have a ticket.

But it seemed to be the most meaningful choice, as it’s where Kobe played for the majority of his 20-year career with the Lakers.

The outside of the arena has served as somewhat of a makeshift memorial, where thousands of fans visited to pay their respects.

Vanessa has requested to receive some of the candles, basketballs, stuffed animals and other items left in tribute to Kobe and Gigi.

In addition to the upcoming memorial, the Lakers honored Bryant on their first game after his death in several ways.

The marquee outside the Staples Center read, ‘Rest in peace Kobe and Gigi’ when they played the Portland Trail Blazers on January 31.