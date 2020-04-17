VAT cut: Experts predict VAT will be slashed to boost UK economy after coronavirus

CORONAVIRUS has produced a particularly negative effect on the British economy. With the UK entering its fourth week in lockdown to try slow the spread of COVID-19, experts have suggested a cut to VAT in the aftermath of the crisis.

There have been massive shifts in stock markets such as the FTSE, and a drastic increase in government borrowing which could dent the economy later down the line. On March 23, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a countrywide lockdown, which forces Britons to remain at home unless absolutely essential. Permitted is one form of exercise a day, necessary food shopping, essential work, and vital medical needs.

However, this has meant many businesses have been forced to grind to a halt, causing serious impact on the economy. Indeed, it is estimated the lockdown has cost the British economy £50billion thus far. Millions of jobs are now at risk, with people being placed on furlough or let go from their jobs altogether. A study undertaken by the Resolution Foundation has found the coronavirus crisis has already heaped a huge toll on the economy. The study found significant deterioration within the labour market, creating the worst month for workers in living memory.

It also discovered the economic shocks to the market are not evenly distributed, with some sectors facing a complete stop in economic activity. However, experts believe the economy could be rescued efficiently after the coronavirus crisis. A short-term solution posed is a temporary cut in Value Added Tax (VAT) – levied on most goods and services in the UK. The standard rate of VAT is currently 20 percent, however this could be slashed after the coronavirus crisis. This is because a cut in VAT would encourage Britons to go out and spend, providing a well-needed boost to the economy. Richard Asquith, VP of Global Indirect Tax at Avalara, told Express.co.uk: “I do think there will be a VAT cut; but not till the summer. Having one now would be ineffectual since consumers are not allowed into the high streets, restaurants etc.

“So the government will be continue with it’s payment holiday. This is currently until June 30. But it will almost certainly have to be extended till September. When shops start opening, the government could give a cut then. Perhaps to 15 percent. “A better idea may be to target tourism and hospitality. So a cut in the rate on hotels, AirBnB, restaurants café’s etc. The UK is actually almost the only country in the EU (whilst it is still in the EU VAT regime) to not offer this. Denmark is the other exception.” Alison Horner, Partner at MHA MacIntyre Hudson, was more pessimistic, and said: “Cutting the rate of VAT is a nice headline statement, but could come with difficulties and unintended consequences. “When we last saw a temporary rate decrease in 2008 from 17.5 percent to 15 percent, economic studies found that the impact on overall GDP was negligible and it actually caused depressed consumption after the temporary rate was removed.

“Seeing as the government needs to keep hold of valuable tax receipts at present, there would need to be even stronger evidence this time around that the change will make a material benefit. “The 2008 scenario also left businesses with a great cost to implement the changes to their processes and pricing. For some large retailers this meant implementing business continuity projects to cope with the change. In such testing times for businesses, introducing a similar change now would be the last thing most would want.” VAT was last cut by Gordon Brown’s Labour government in the midst of the financial crisis in December 2008 from 17.5 percent to 15 percent. The cut, however, was temporary, and restored to the previous level in 2010. Shortly after coming to power, the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition raised VAT by 2.5 percent to 20 percent, and it has stayed at that level ever since. A cut in VAT will mean better news for the consumer, who could save money on a host of items, including the all-important weekly shop. Less VAT, if only a temporary measure, could provide a cash injection needed to reboot the economy after a period of crisis. With a lockdown likely to be extended by the government for more weeks, further economic damage could be heaped on the economy, with a steeper hill to climb once the crisis is abated.