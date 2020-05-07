Vatican closes investigation into 15-year-old girl’s 1983 disappearance

The Vatican has formally closed its latest investigation into the 1983 disappearance of an employee’s 15-year-old daughter after remains dug up at a cemetery proved to be more than a century old.

The mystery of Emanuela Orlandi’s disappearance has horrified and intrigued Italians for decades.

The cold case resurfaced last year after an anonymous tip to the missing girl’s family suggested her body might be buried in the Teutonic cemetery inside the walls of Vatican City.

The Vatican had underground burial chambers near the cemetery opened and brought in forensic experts to investigate.

But tests on thousands of bone fragments determined the remains long predated Emanuela’s disappearance, the most recent ones having been interred about 100 years ago.

Based on the findings, Vatican prosecutors asked for the investigation to be shelved and, on Thursday, the Vatican said its tribunal judge had accepted the request.

The case has cast suspicion on the Vatican since the teenager went missing after a music lesson in Rome.

Her relatives have demanded the Vatican reveal all it knows, and the Holy See said it agreed to search for her body last year in a show of good faith.

In a statement Thursday, the Vatican stressed that it gave the family its fullest cooperation and said the formal closing of the investigation allows the Orlandis to have access to the bone fragments for their own tests.

Emanuela Orlandi disappeared in 1983 after she left her family’s flat in the Vatican City and headed to a music lesson. She was 15 at the time.

Theories about her disappearance have run rife, from an attempt to secure freedom for Mehmet Ali Agca, the Turk jailed in 1981 for trying to assassinate Pope John Paul II, to a connection to the grave of Enrico De Pedis, a mobster buried in a Rome basilica.

His tomb was opened in 2012 but nothing was revealed.

The Vatican has always denied suggestions that it has dragged its feet over the investigation.

‘With this latest expert operation … the Vatican is once again showing its openness towards the Orlandi family.

‘This openness has been shown from the outset in agreeing to check the Holy Teutonic Campus even on the basis of a mere anonymous report,’ it said in a statement at the time.