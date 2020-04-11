Veloce Esports Not the GP ‘Versus’: Start time, live stream and drivers for virtual event

The coronavirus pandemic has caused the start of the F1 2020 season to be delayed. Esports has now taken centre stage as real-world drivers battle it out with the leading sim stars in a series of virtual races.

Veloce Esports will today be staging a ‘Versus’ event, which will see drivers go head-to-head in an elimination tournament.

McLaren star Lando Norris has signed up to take part, with the F1 star featuring heavily in virtual races over the last few weeks.

Norris has also participated in F1’s official Virtual Grand Prix series, but the 20-year-old enjoys the competitive aspect of the Veloce events.

“The F1 one is more celebrities, people like Liam Payne. The Veloce one I would say is a little bit more serious in some ways,” Norris said.