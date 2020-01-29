Vermont bill would make it the first state in the US to allow emoji on vanity license plates

A new bill filed in the Vermont house of representatives would allow state residents to create customized license plates featuring emojis.

If passed, the bill would make Vermont the first state in the US to allow emojis as an option for car license plates.

The bill was introduced by state representative Rebecca White, a Democrat who represents a district in east central Vermont, along the border with New Hampshire.

According to White, the idea for the bill came from one of her constituents, who had seen a news story about a similar bill that passing in Queensland, Australia in 2019, making it the first city in the world to allow emojis on license plates.

For a fee of $340, Queensland residents can now order vanity plates with one of five different emoji options, including tears of joy face, sunglasses emoji, smiling emoji, winking emoji, and heart eyes emoji.

“He felt it would be a cool idea that could engage young people,” White told the Boston Globe.

‘I don’t know how much traction it will get. I think it’s a fun idea.’

White’s bill is as simple as it sounds, laying everything out in a single sentence proposing ‘to create a new special registration plate with the choice of one of six emojis in addition to the distinctive number assigned by the Commissioner of Motor Vehicles or the numerals and letters selected by the registered owner of a vehicle as a vanity plate.’

The bill doesn’t specify which of 3,019 officially recognized emojis would be options, but presumably those details will be debated in the House Committee on Transportation, to which the bill was referred.

Previously, White had worked on a bill to raise the minimum wage in the state.

Though she had hoped to worked toward setting the new minimum at $15/hour, she and other Democrats settled on a compromise that will raise it from the current of $10.96/hour to $12.55 in 2022.