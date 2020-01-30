Veteran soap opera actress Marj Dusay passes away at 83 years of age

Longtime soap opera actress Marj Dusay has passed away on Tuesday at 83 years of age, according to her stepdaughter Elizabeth Perine.

Perine confirmed Dusay’s death on the Facebook page of Dusay’s fan club that she ‘passed away peacefully yesterday morning in her sleep.’

‘She was quite a woman and had quite a grand life. She was deeply loved and will be deeply missed,’ Perine’s statement concluded.

Dusay was born Marjorie Mahoney on Feb. 20, 1936, and raised in Russell, Kansas, and attended Kansas University.

She started her career as a model in New York City, where she moved to for her husband John Dusay’s medical internship.

Dusay started her acting career in 1967 with guest-starring turns on Occaisional Wife and Get Smart, along with her feature debut as a waitress in Clambake starring Elvis Presley.

She was also well known among Trekkies for a guest-starring role in the third and final season of the original Star Trek series, where she played Kara, an alien who removes Spock’s (Leonard Nimoy) brain and takes it to her home planet.

The actress worked regularly in guest-starring spots throughout the 1970s and she also played Mrs. MacArthur, the wife of Gregory Peck’s General Douglas MacArthur in the 1977 biopic MacArthur.

She also played Monica Warner, the mother of Lisa Whelchel’s Blair Warner on the hit sitcom The Facts of Life, but she was best known for her work in soap opera shows.

She made her soap opera debut as Myrna Clegg in Capitol, which she starred in from 1983 to 1987.

Dusay played Pamela Capwell Conrad in the soap Santa Barbara from 1987 to 1991 and Vivian Alamain in Days of Our Lives from 1992 to 1993.

She moved right on to play Alexandra Spaulding on Guiding Light from 1993 to 1997 before moving on to All My Children as Vanessa Bennett from 1999 to 2002.

She ultimately returned to Guiding Light, where she remained until the show was canceled by CBS in 2009

She also starred in movies such as Pride & Loyalty and Made in Heaven, along with numerous TV guest starring spots in shows like Hogans Heroes, Hart to Hart and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

She was married to John Dusay from 1955 to 1962, and they had two kids, a son and a daughter, and she married Thomas Perine from 1967 until his death in 1987.