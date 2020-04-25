Vicar of Dibley fans overjoyed as Dawn French returns as Geraldine for Big Night In

The Big Night In viewers saw the return of Vicar of Dibley this evening and fans of the Dawn French-fronted show were delighted to see Reverend Geraldine Granger back on their screens

Vicar of Fans made a sensational one-off return to our screens tonight and fans could barely contain their excitement.

Dawn French once again portrayed Reverend Geraldine Granger for the BBC’s Big Night In.

The TV star played loveable Geraldine from 1994 until 2007, but the popular character made a comeback tonight after 13 years.

Fans were beside themselves and couldn’t have been more happy with tonight’s Vicar of Dibley sketch.

Taking to their keyboards, one fan penned: “I love the Vicar of Dibley so much.”

Another added: “Loving Dawn French back as Geraldine.”

A third posted: “Vicar of Dibley is amazing.”

A fourth gushed: “I think Dawn French pitched that Vicar Of Dibley sketch perfectly.”

During the short sketch, Dawn gave a message as her alter-ego Geraldine, where she urged unity, kindness, and safety amid the coronavirus lockdown.

With a touch of nostalgia, some of Dibley’s most hilarious moments – including dancing with Darcey Bussell, and having to eat four Christmas dinners because she was too polite to say no – were relived this evening.

She rounded off her message poignantly with: “Praise the Lord, and praise the NHS. Bless you.”

Dawn announced her involvement with The Big Night In on social media, penning: “I’m back in the dog collar, back in the vicarage, and back on your telly as part of The Big Night In.”

“Be there, or go to hell. Literally, I have some sway.”

The show has lost three original cast members since it went off air – Roger Lloyd-Pack died in 2014, and Emma Chambers and John Bluthal both died in 2018.

The Big Night is a joint effort from Children In Need and Comic Relief, who have teamed up for the first time to help charities and projects around the UK, during the coronavirus pandemic.

The one-off BBC show celebrated key workers, NHS staff and raised money for people who have been affected by the ongoing crisis.