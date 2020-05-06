Vice President of NDB: The World should reinvigorate multilateralism for the new era

.As the Covid-19 pandemic continues around the world, multilateralism faces the growing threat of protectionism and populism. Against the backdrop, David Gosset, the founder of Europe-China Forum, discusses with Leslie Maasdorp, Vice President of the New Developement Bank in the interview of A Time of Resilience.

