 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Vice President of NDB: The World should reinvigorate multilateralism for the new era

By Denis Bedoya on May 6, 2020

.As the Covid-19 pandemic continues around the world, multilateralism faces the growing threat of protectionism and populism. Against the backdrop, David Gosset, the founder of Europe-China Forum, discusses with Leslie Maasdorp, Vice President of the New Developement Bank in the interview of A Time of Resilience.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues around the world, multilateralism faces the growing threat of protectionism and populism. Against the backdrop, David Gosset, the founder of Europe-China Forum, discusses with Leslie Maasdorp, Vice President of the New Developement Bank in the interview of A Time of Resilience.

Published in Top Stories

Denis Bedoya
Denis Bedoya

More from Top StoriesMore posts in Top Stories »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *