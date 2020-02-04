Video shows coyote waiting for badger as they use culvert to pass under California highway

An adorable video shows the moment a coyote and a badger head out on a night out together as they both use a culvert to cross under a busy California highway.

In the black-and-white footage, a coyote can be seen standing at the mouth of the culvert, before playfully pouncing onto the grass at the right of the opening.

The coyote – tail wagging – then scampers into the culvert, before turning around to check that its badger friend is following down the grassy slope.

The two animals then head off into the pitch-black tunnel, with the coyote leading the way and the badger waddling after it.

The footage was captured by a Peninsula Open Space Trust camera in November 2019, just after 1am.

When tweeting out the sweet footage, writer and videographer Russ McSpadden noted that ‘Coyotes and badgers are known to hunt together.’

But surprisingly, it’s not unusual for the two animals to work in cahoots.

US Fish & Wildlife Service explained in a blog post: ‘Each partner in this unlikely duo brings a skill the other one lacks.’

‘The coyote can chase down prey if it runs and the badger can dig after prey if it heads underground into its burrow systems,’ the agency said, adding that ‘Together they are both faster and better diggers than the burrowing rodents they hunt.’

Reacting to the night-vision footage, social media users were quick to call out the animals’ apparent buddy behavior and proclaim that it was ripe for adaptation for TV or film.

‘You can actually hear the coyote say “C’mon buddy!”‘ one Twitter user wrote.

‘Best buddy cop movie ever,’ tweeted another person.

‘Zootopia 2,’ a Twitter user wrote, suggesting a sequel pairing for the 2016 Disney animated movie about a bunny cop who partners up with a con-artist fox.

Keeping to the Disney theme, another tweeter wrote: ‘I’d ask for this as a Disney movie but I know it won’t end well and I’m already crying.’