Video shows family being winched to safety as 6-year-old boy clings to puppy in Arizona flash flood

This is the incredible moment a family was rescued from rising floodwaters in Arizona on the same day a hiker died in the Tonto National Forest’s extreme weather conditions.

Dramatic video from the Saturday night rescue shows the family-of-five holding onto the roll cage of the SUV in Sycamore Creek.

About 50 people were stuck waiting for water levels in the creek to come down but the family of two adults and three children tried to cross, narrowly avoiding being swept away with their dog in rushing floodwaters.

After the mini sports utility vehicle got stuck, the SUV’s ‘headlights disappeared and his vehicle was completely underwater,’ said Joe Osuch, who owns an off road vehicle recovery service.

‘People were panicking. And I backed my truck up, pulling winch line out,’ the Arizona 4×4 Off Road Recovery owner told AZFamily.com. ‘I winched them up to the shore, and got ’em out.’

Osuch hooked a winch cable from his car and after several throws, the man driving the submerged vehicle caught the other end. He hooked it to the roll cage and Osuch pulled the vehicle with everyone on it out.

The rescue took two to three minutes and Osuch said it was a surreal experience.

‘The picture in my mind I can’t get out is the six-year-old boy sitting on this vehicle with a puppy in his left hand and his right hand holding onto the roll bar,’ Osuch said. ‘You could see he was just scared out of his mind.’

Osuch added: ‘And man, I lost sleep over that. It keeps playing over and over in my head how bad a situation that was.’

The family had spent Saturday off-roading as part of a celebration of the life of a recently deceased family member. No injuries were reported.

The creek was dry when they crossed it in the morning, Osuch said. The water was initially running at 70 cubic feet per second but within an hour it came down at 2,180 cubic, NBC 12 reported.

The National Weather Service had issued a forecast for rain and issued a flash flood advisory. The Phoenix area and many other parts of Arizona were drenched by heavy rain.

Osuch commented to ABC 15: ‘It looked like the Colorado River.’

Deputies attempted to conduct a search and rescue operation and were unable to do so because of the flooding. Arizona Department of Public Safety Ranger Helicopter was requested and unable to fly due to the weather.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said they had dispatched anyone to the area.

‘The sheriff helicopter didn’t get dispatched,’ Christina Girard – who assisted in the rescue- said. ‘They were lucky Joe was right there and we saw them go in.’

Girard added to ABC 15: ‘They started to enter the water and I’m like, “Oh gosh, they’re not going to do it are they?” Sure enough they just kept driving in. Once the headlights disappeared, we sprang into action.’

‘It’s just about making sure everybody stays safe,’ Osuch commented.

One person said his pickup truck wasn’t tall enough to cross the creek so he waited it out.

‘Yeah, this is…this is crazy,’ Abel Chavez told AZ Family. ‘I been here all night. Without food and without water.’

On the same day of the rescue Shiloh Dorsett went missing during a hiking trip in the Tonto National Forest’s Bull Canyon – also known as Water Slide Canyon – located in the Sierra Ancha Wilderness north east of Roosevelt Lake.

At 11.19pm the Gila County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call reporting a possible drowning in Cherry Creek. Two individuals were canyoneering in the area and one individual was able to hike out and get help at a nearby campground.

‘One of the subjects had come down the hill already, and the other one was waiting for him, and, as he noticed the water coming down, the water flushed him,’ Mary Robles of Tonto Rim Search and Rescue, said.

Search teams were hindered in their rescue efforts due to the weather.

Tonto Rim Search, Rescue Swift Water Team, the Arizona Department of Public Safety Ranger Helicopter and local deputies resumed the search the following morning at 6am and again on Monday.

At 11.30am Dorsett, 44, of Mesa, Arizona was recovered about half a mile away from where he got lost. He was pronounced deceased.

Dorsett’s family thanked everyone for their thoughts and prayers and said they were overwhelmed and grateful for the outpouring of love and support Monday.

He was married to his wife Becca for 11 years and the ‘father of a sweet 10-year-old girl who he loved spending time with’, according to a family statement.

‘Shiloh was an avid outdoorsman, rock climber and loved canyoneering and bird watching,’ the family statement added.