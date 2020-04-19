Video shows speeding car plough into busy petrol station as shoppers miraculously escape death

Three men had a miracle escape missing death by mere inches when a speeding car ploughed straight through the front of a busy petrol station.

As this shocking video shows, just 10 SECONDS earlier the trio were stood in the exact spot where the VW Golf smashes through the glass frontage.

The garage employee and two customers, who moments before were in the path of the out-of-control 1.5 ton white car, could have been killed or badly injured.

CCTV footage shows the shop worker at a Caltex garage in the town of Amanzimtoti on the coast just south of Durban, South Africa, with a bottle of hand sanitizer.

He had just sprayed the hands of the two customers who can be seen winding their way through the sweet aisles on their way to the cash till on the right.

The approaching headlights of the speeding VW can be seen reflected off a low wall in the shop as fate deals all three unsuspecting men a lucky hand.

The garage employee sits dazed on the floor with his hands on his head as the customers briefly check on him and then head for the safety of the exit.

The car driver emerged shortly after the video ended and ran away from the scene.

The driver is now being hunted by Amanzimtoti Police on a number of charges.

FreshStop store boss Mark Hardman said: ‘The driver filled up with petrol then started his car and drove straight into our store then abandoned it and ran off.

‘The police came to the scene but the driver had fled. There were luckily no injuries and we got the store quickly fixed up and it is now fully open.’

South African Police Service spokesman Captain Nqobile Gwala said the matter had been reported to local police who were trying to find the driver.