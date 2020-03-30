Vietnam’s COVID-19 cases rise to 179

Vietnam’s Ministry of Health on Sunday morning confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 infection, bringing the total in the country to 179.

Four of the new cases are workers who had provided services to the Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital where several staff and patients have been confirmed to be infected. The other case has recently entered Vietnam from abroad.

Vietnam has 3,215 suspected cases with over 75,000 being monitored and quarantined as of Sunday morning, according to the health ministry.

A total of 21 patients have been discharged from hospital after recovery with no deaths recorded so far in the country.