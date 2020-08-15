Vins win battle against Clontarf as Dublin SFC quarter-finalists take shape

St Vincent’s 2-16 Clontarf 0-11

ST VINCENT’S BOOKED their place in the Dublin SFC quarter-finals with a resounding 11-point win over Clontarf in Parnell Park this evening.

Brian Mullins’s Vins only needed to avoid defeat to progress to the knockout rounds alongside Group 3 winners Ballyboden St Enda’s.

A goal in either half from Greg Murphy and Seán Lowry helped the Marino men to victory over a Clontarf side who lost Jack McCaffrey to a hamstring injury before throw-in.

Check out the highlights from @StVincentsGAA1’s #DSFC1 win over @ClontarfGAAClub this evening: pic.twitter.com/OhgHP0sGun — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) August 15, 2020

In the first game of Saturday’s double-header in Parnell Park, Ballymun Kickhams topped Group 1 and eliminated last season’s beaten county finalists Thomas Davis, while Skerries Harps clinched their place in the last eight with victory over neighbours Round Towers Lusk.

St Jude’s and Na Fianna are also through to the quarter-finals after victories over Lucan Sarsfields and Ballinteer St John’s respectively.

Group 1

Skerries Harps 3-15 Round Towers Lusk 2-10

Ballymun Kickhams 3-15 Thomas Davis 0-8

Group 2

St Jude’s 2-10 Lucan Sarsfields 0-8

Na Fianna 2-10 Ballinteer St John’s 0-8

Group 3

Ballyboden St Enda’s 4-22 Whitehall Colmcilles 1-10

