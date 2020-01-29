Viral video shows McDonald’s worker wrapping five cheeseburgers in five seconds WITHOUT messing up

A McDonald’s worker is seen on video wrapping five burgers in what appears to be just as many seconds.

The fascinating eight-second clip shows the subject in a food preparation area with the garnishing ingredients in the background.

‘This guy wanted to see how many burgers he could wrap in a matter of a few seconds,’ a caption for the video shared by Jukin Media says.

According to information associated with the video, the footage was filmed at the fast food chain in Ayr, Queensland, Australia.

With the cheese burger prepared and turned upside down on their wrappers, the worker then begins folding the papers to hold the ingredients together.

‘He quickly wrapped five burgers one after the other without messing it up,’ the caption continues.

But some viewers seemed to find fault with the technique.

One man comment: ‘And that is why the burgers are never wrapped properly, and the cheese is hanging out of the bun or the wrap isn’t covering the burger.’

‘I would prefer to wait a for a burger to be wrapped properly (you know wait a couple seconds…),’ the viewer continued.

‘Burger 1 and 2 looks wrapped, however the 3rd, 4th, and 5th are rushed.’

The video was first posted on November 7, 2019.