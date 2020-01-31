Virginia Roberts calls on Prince Andrew to ‘do the right thing for Epstein victims’

Virginia Roberts has called on Prince Andrew to ‘do the right thing’ after US lawyers said he was not co-operating with the American authorities.

Andrew has faced mounting pressure recently after both the FBI and New York state attorney Geoffrey Berman accused him of ‘zero co-operation’ with a probe into his friend Jeffrey Epstein.

US officials want to interview the Duke of York about his relationship with the disgraced billionaire paedophile.

Epstein’s ‘sex slave’ Ms Roberts, now known as Virginia Giuffre, claims she had sex with the Duke of York three times, including once in London when she was 17, one time in New York and another at Epstein’s private Caribbean island – claims strongly denied by Andrew.

She has called on the royal to speak out today, tweeting: ‘Tick Tock Andy – time to talk!!

‘The world is over the lies, the cover ups and the simple fact that privilege buys your way out of facing the music.

‘Do the right thing, if not for me then the countless other Epstein victims who deserve the truth.’

She tweeted using the hashtags ‘#PrinceAndrew’ and ‘#TimesUp2020’.

Andrew has ’emphatically’ denied any relationship with the mother-of-three, who now lives in Cairns in Australia, ‘in any form’.

He says he does not recall a 2001 picture of him with Ms Roberts and Ghislaine Maxwell being taken.

The duke has also strongly denied claims he had been dodging an interview with authorities.

The Queen’s son was said to be furious at an allegation from US attorney Geoffrey Berman that he had offered ‘zero-cooperation’, with a source insisting that ‘nothing could be further from the truth’.

The defiant prince was in fact ‘more than happy to talk’ but ‘hasn’t been approached by them yet’, a source said earlier this week.

Mr Berman stood outside Epstein’s New York mansion and accused the Queen’s son of failing to respond to requests by the FBI and US prosecutors for an interview over his friendship with the paedophile financier.

The resulting firestorm sent Buckingham Palace into a panic, with courtiers saying they would never talk about the subject and insisted it was a matter for the prince’s lawyers, who they refused to identify.

A source close to the prince stepped forward to contradict the US prosecutor’s claims that the royal had reneged on his promise two months ago to ‘help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations’ into Epstein.

The insider had claimed Andrew was ‘committed to the legal process’, saying: ‘The duke is more than happy to talk to the FBI but he hasn’t been approached by them yet.

‘He is angry about the way this is being portrayed and bewildered as to why this was said in New York. It seems certain people are jumping the gun.’

After Mr Berman’s shock intervention on Monday, lawyers and women who say they were sex trafficking victims of Epstein vented their fury at Andrew.

A lawyer for Ms Giuffre said he should ‘take most seriously the deeply-held belief in this country that no one is above the law’.

Lisa Bloom, who represents five other women, said it was ‘time to stop playing games’ and ‘answer questions’, while a third lawyer threatened Andrew, 59, with a subpoena if he sets foot in America again.

The prince has categorically denied having any knowledge that Epstein was sexually abusing teenage girls.