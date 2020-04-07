Vitamin C: Can vitamin C prevent coronavirus?

VITAMIN C is thought to boost your immune system, whether you get your dosage through supplements or citrus fruits – but will it prevent coronavirus?

New York doctors are treating critically ill coronavirus sufferers with vitamin C, and scientists in Wuhan, China are also trialling the vitamin. Vitamin C has been used to alleviate symptoms of the flu for years. It makes sense to try it out on coronavirus too since the symptoms are similar.

Can Vitamin C prevent coronavirus? There’s no solid evidence to prove that Vitamin C is a cure for COVID-19.



Medical health experts have said there isn’t much evidence Vitamin C is effective in preventing the common cold.



Whether you stockpile Vitamin C supplements or start eating oranges every day, you aren’t protected against the deadly disease.



The research is studying the effects of high dose intravenous (IV) Vitamin C on coronavirus, so it is extremely unlikely that regular sources of Vitamin C will prevent or treat COVID-19.

How can I get Vitamin C in my food? Vitamin C is an essential nutrient, which means your body cannot produce it alone.



Even though eating Vitamin-C-rich foods won’t prevent you from catching coronavirus, your body needs Vitamin C for other functions.



According to the NHS website, Vitamin C is found in a wide range of fruit and vegetables including: Oranges and orange juice

Red and green peppers

Strawberries

Blackcurrants

Broccoli

Brussels sprouts

Potatoes

How much Vitamin C should I have a day? Vitamin C can’t be stored in the body, so you need to incorporate foods that are packed with it into your daily diet.



Just one orange contains around 53.2mg of Vitamin C, and this more than enough for your daily intake. According to the government dietary recommendations if you are older than 15 years old, you need 40mg of Vitamin C a day.



This doesn’t change, even past the age of 75.



Children aged one to 10 only need 30mg a day, and those aged 11 to 14 need 35mg.

Can you take too much Vitamin C? Taking more than 1,000mg a day of Vitamin C can cause discomfort.



If you do exceed this, you are likely to experience stomach pain, diarrhoea, and flatulence.



However, taking less than 1,000mg of Vitamin C supplements a day is unlikely to cause any harm, says the Department of Health and Social Care. Sticking to one orange a day is more than enough Vitamin C. Only take supplements if you feel you can’t meet this requirement.

What is Vitamin C good for? The NHS Website says Vitamin C, or ascorbic acid, has several important functions. These include: Helping to protect cells and keeps them healthy

Maintaining healthy skin, blood vessels, bones and cartilage

Helping with wound healing

