Vulnerable eating ‘little’ so food lasts – ‘left to die’ amid supermarket delivery crisis

SAINSBURY’S has changed its delivery policy to prioritise vulnerable Britons across the UK. However, the measures are not enough to help many who have shared powerful testimonies of her desperate plight to get food delivered at home.

Sainsbury’s new delivery rules were put in place to help the vulnerable. The supermarket identified vulnerable existing customers, sending them an email. Others were advised to call a number provided by the company to inform them of their vulnerable status. However, many are struggling to get through.

One such customer, who suffers from Chronic Obstructive Airways Disease (COAD), brochitis, asthma, rheumatoid arthritis and uses an electric wheelchair told Express.co.uk: “Rheumatoid arthritis has taken my knuckles so I can’t use my hands. I have nobody to help, no family, no friends. My next door neighbours are both 80 with bad illness themselves. “I have rang 0800 328 1700 to get help from Sainsbury’s from 8 am to 8 pm for four days. “I have also been looking online to put order in for then next day coming on but slots are full, this is everyday.” The 59-year-old, who wished to remain anonymous, also suffers with depression and anxiety.

He is unable to get to his closest shop five miles away, and cannot use his hands to hold things for a long time. Heartbreakingly, he told Express.co.uk: “Right now I am eating food I have but eating very little each day to make it last. “I have a dog that need foods I am giving her my meat and I’m having just two eggs or a handful of frozen chips.” He added: “I have to get this letter out to the government and to superstores, as we are left to die one way or other.”

Another customer, Jonothan Dymond, told Express.co.uk he is struggling to get hold of Sainsbury’s and will run out of food soon. He shared screen grabs from his texts with the automated Sainbury’s service the supermarket advises customers use to identify themselves as vulnerable. A response tells him to call a number, adding: “The team are busy, so it may take multiple attempts to get through and there’ll be a wait when you do.” When telling the company he is struggling to get through, even after calling 80 times, he is asked for his details.

After supplying them he is told to wait to be contacted and not to chase the company. Eventually after sending seven pleading texts he receives a message that appears to be from someone other than an automated service, telling him to “keep trying.” This is the last message he has received. Sainsbury’s told Express.co.uk: “We’re working hard to register as many elderly, disabled and vulnerable customers for priority online delivery slots as possible and are very sorry for the inconvenience long wait times could be causing. We are experiencing extremely high demand and advise that customers keep trying to contact us. We will do our best to respond as quickly as possible and appreciate customers’ patience during these challenging times.” Twitter users have been telling the same stories of struggling to get through to the supermarket.