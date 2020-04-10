Waitrose issues urgent food recall warning over serious allergy fears – full list of items

WAITROSE has issued a food warning to customers as one product was found to contain an ingredient not listed on the label. This is the affected product here.

Waitrose has given a warning to those who have recently been shopping in stores. It has been discovered that one item contains egg which has not been mentioned on the packaging. This could cause a serious health risk to those who have an allergy.

Waitrose Shoppers have been warned over the sweet treats as they contain undeclared egg. The mix up came as the item was packed with the wrong product which contained the allergen.

The product is not safe for those who have an allergy or intolerance to eggs. The Food Standards Agency website said: “This product contains egg, making it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to egg.” The affected pack is in the size two x units with the best before day of April 7, 2020. Those who have purchased the item have been urged not to eat it.

Instead, they can contact Waitrose customer service to arrange a refund. The item can also be returned in store if shoppers are already making an essential trip to a Waitrose store. The supermarket giant recently issued another warning on a croissant product.

The food item contained soya that was not mentioned on the ingredients list. Again, this could be dangerous for those with any allergies or an intolerance. The pack size was two x units with the best before date of April 1, 2020. Shoppers should contact Waitrose customer service to arrange a refund or return it to the store during an essential shopping trip.

Point-of-sale notices have been placed in stores which give more information about the recall. No other Waitrose products are thought to be affected. Recall warnings are not often issued to shoppers but are something that should be taken seriously. When retailers notice a problem with a product it can be recalled or withdrawn from shelves. If it is recalled shoppers are asked to return it to stores. Withdrawn items are taken off shelves in stores to ensure they are not sold. Those who have bought either of the recalled items are being asked not to consume it.

