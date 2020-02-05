Walgreens to pay $7.5million after fake pharmacist illegally filled more than 745,000 prescriptions

Walgreens has agreed to pay a $7.5 million settlement after an employee allegedly posed as a pharmacist for over a decade and illegally filled more than 745,000 prescriptions in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Kim Thien Le, 44, lied about being a pharmacist and went on to dispense prescriptions at Walgreens stores across Santa Clara and Alameda counties between 2006 and 2017, authorities said.

She allegedly duped the pharmacy giant by using the license numbers of registered pharmacists who had similar names to her so she could impersonate them.

Of the 745,000-plus prescriptions Le gave out, more than 100,000 were for opioids including highly addictive drugs like fentanyl, morphine and codeine.

Le, who does not have a pharmacist’s license, carried out the scam in stores in Fremont, Milpitas and San Jose.

She even got a promotion while working there.

The pharmacy giant agreed to settle with California authorities Monday, after the district attorneys in both counties filed action against the firm for putting consumer health at risk.

The company will pay $7.5 million in penalties, costs and remedial payments.

The complaint alleged Walgreens failed to vet Le thoroughly when it promoted her to positions requiring a license and failed to make sure its internal systems were strong enough to prevent an employee from evading them.

‘The burden is on the company to make sure its employees are properly licensed and to complete a thorough background check,’ Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O´Malley said in a news release announcing the settlement.

Santa Clara County Deputy District Attorney Tiyen Lin said: ‘Consumers depend on pharmacies to make sure that the person behind the counter preparing and giving out medical prescription drugs is trained, competent and licensed to do so. Their lives may depend on it.’

Walgreens said in a statement that it had gone through a re-verification of all its pharmacists’ licenses to prevent a similar situation arising in future.

‘Pharmacy quality and safety are top priorities, and upon learning of this issue, we undertook a re-verification of the licenses of all our pharmacists nationwide,’ the statement said.

Walgreens added that Le hasn’t worked for the company since October 2017.

Le began working for Walgreens in 1999 before she began posing as a licensed pharmacist in 2006, according to Mercury News.

The decade of deception only came to light when the California State Board of Pharmacy conducted an audit in 2017 and found she was working without a license.

Le allegedly said to the board at the time that ‘me and my son would be very grateful if you could just forget about this’.

Under the terms of the settlement, Santa Clara and Alameda district attorney’s offices will split about $250,000 to cover the costs of their investigation, and the state’s Consumer Protection Trust will take another $250,000, according to Teresa Drenick, a spokeswoman for the Alameda County DA’s office.

The remainder of the settlement will be split between the two offices.

Santa Clara’s DA also said Walgreens will have to create a verification program, post proof of employee licensing, conduct audits on a yearly basis, and provide the Alameda County DA’s office with a compliance report each year.

Le has been criminally charged with impersonating a pharmacist and illegally filling prescriptions.

She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.