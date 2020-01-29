Wall Street stocks rebound after coronavirus fears sent Dow plunging

U.S. stock indexes rebounded on Tuesday after the S&P 500 suffered its worst day in nearly four months in the previous session on fears that a coronavirus outbreak could hit global economic growth.

Markets across the world stabilized as the head of the World Health Organisation said he was confident in China’s ability to contain the virus outbreak that has killed 106 people, prompted businesses to close operations and curbed travel.

It followed fears that the outbreak was a ‘black swan event’ that could trigger a correction of 5 percent or more, if the outbreak spread significantly in the U.S.

‘In this instance, there is an extraordinary high level of uncertainty regarding how bad this virus will spread and the damage that it will cause,’ wrote Jack Kelly in a contributor column for Forbes.

‘It’s reasonable to believe that for the near-term period of time, stocks will fall in value, hiring will temporarily slow down, new corporate initiatives will be placed on hold and the overall business climate will be fearful,’ Kelly wrote.

However, Citi analyst Tobias Levkovich said in a note that the U.S. economy and markets are not susceptible to a major slowdown due to the virus outbreak, because they are more domestically focused, but share prices could falter in the near-term.

Investors will keep a close watch on Apple results, due after markets close. Nikkei Asian Review reported that the company’s plans to ramp up iPhone production by 10 percent in the first half of this year may hit a roadblock as the coronavirus spreads across major markets like China.

Apple shares were up 1 percent in early trading after falling about 3 percent on Monday amid a broad-based pullback in U.S. stocks.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 58.48 points, or 0.20 percent, to 28,594.28. The S&P 500 opened higher by 11.72 points, or 0.36 percent, at 3,255.35. The Nasdaq Composite gained 62.51 points, or 0.68 percent, to 9,201.82.

U.S. industrial giant 3M Co slid 2.3 percent after it forecast 2020 profit below expectations and narrowly missed quarterly revenue estimates, as it faced sluggish demand in Asia.

Earnings are now expected to show a decline of 0.5 percent for the fourth quarter, according to Refinitiv data. Of the 87 companies that have reported though Monday, 67.8 percent have topped expectations, below the 74 percent rate from the past four quarters.

Pfizer Inc fell 1.6 percent after posting a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on disappointing sales of breast cancer drug Ibrance.

The Fed officials will gather for the first policy meeting of the year on Tuesday, and markets do not expect the central bank to change its benchmark overnight lending rate at the end of the meeting on Wednesday.

Data on durable goods orders for December and January consumer confidence are due later in the day.