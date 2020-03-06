Wall Street’s wildest week in eight years: Dow closes down 970

US stocks sold off sharply on Thursday as large swings in the market continued amid uncertainty over the spread of the coronavirus and its economic fallout.

The major indexes were down more than 3 percent, for the fourth time in the past two weeks, a day after they tallied huge gains following Joe Biden’s success on Super Tuesday.

But the declines resumed Thursday, along with continued volatility, as investors grappled with the ultimate economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak, which has led to more than 3,300 deaths worldwide.

New cases of the disease and rising death tolls in the US has seen more pressure on companies, with numerous airlines canceling flights and some even laying off workers. The International Air Transport Association said Thursday they could see up to $113 billion in losses.

Businesses are also lowering their earnings targets or canceling forecasts altogether as it remains unclear how long the outbreak will continue to disrupt supply chains, production and travel.

Ten-year Treasury yields also fell below 1 percent again, trading last at 0.9745 percent. Yields have fallen for 11 straight days, the longest slide in at least a generation.

The death toll in the US now sits at 11 with more than 200 confirmed cases across the country.

Sentiment had been helped Wednesday by Congress’s decision to make $8.3 billion available to battle the coronavirus outbreak in the US.

The measure’s funds would go toward research into a vaccine, improved tests and drugs to treat infected people.

Other policymakers are trying to help the economy.

The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada both cut their key rates by half a percentage point, though analysts say that cheaper credit will do little in the short term to solve supply-side problems in global business.

But the coronavirus epidemic is showing no signs of slowing, with deaths mounting globally.

‘There is little doubt that the COVID-19 outbreak will slow global growth considerably this quarter, and we expect it to actually produce a rare non-recessionary contraction in GDP,’ said JPMorgan economist Joseph Lupton.

California health authorities have confirmed 53 cases, the most of any single US state, from the respiratory disease that has killed more than 3,000 people worldwide.

California, Washington, Florida and Hawaii have all now declared statewide emergencies due to coronavirus.

The death of the former cruise passenger in California marked the first coronavirus fatality in the US outside of Washington state, where 10 people have died in a cluster of at least 39 infections in the Seattle area.

It comes as stores have begun to ration water, rice and hand sanitizer as shelves across the United States are cleared by shoppers stocking up amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Kroger Co., the nation’s biggest independent grocer with more than 2,700 stores, is placing limits on the number of certain products that customers buy as its shelves are cleared by people doing heavy stocking in preparation for any spread of the virus.

‘Due to high demand and to support all customers, we will be limiting the number of sanitization, cold and flu related products to 5 each per order. Your order may be modified at time of pickup or delivery,’ the company said on its website.

Costco in Brooklyn told customers there would be a limit to amount of water and rice they could buy Thursday. Amazon is also warning same-day grocery customers that delivery may be limited.

And Target and Walmart are scrambling to replenish shelves with basics like canned goods, toilet paper and other household essentials, but have yet to officially announce rationing.