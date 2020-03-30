Want to get PAID for getting away from it all? Couple want to manage property on the Isle of Skye

If you like the sound of getting paid thousands of pounds to stay on a tiny Scottish island for the summer, then get your CV ready.

A couple is being sought to manage a beautiful property on the Isle of Skye, the most northerly island in the Inner Hebrides, from April to October 2020.

The role comes with a range of perks, including a salary of £1,200 each per month and free private accommodation where the successful pair can relax and take a break from their work obligations.

When the property is not in use, they will have a lot of free time to enjoy a slower pace of life and explore the rugged island.

Adventurous couples will love the plethora of outdoor activities available on the Isle of Skye, the firm doing the recruiting says, such as hiking up the Old Man of Storr, visiting one of its many medieval castles dotted around the coastline and taking a scenic boat ride to spot some of the island’s wildlife.

However, the role isn’t all fun and no work.

The duo will be tasked with managing a remote apartment that caters to guests from all over the country and ensuring they have the best possible experience.

This means meeting with each new group of guests and introducing them to the team, taking them on a tour around the apartment and making sure they feel comfortable.

What else do you need to make the dream a reality? The ability to manage the property and take on sole responsibility for the cleanliness and presentation of the interior.

Guest relations is also a big part of the job and you must be able to keep proactive communication with the guests and attend to their needs while simultaneously giving them privacy.

In addition, the advert says the ideal candidate will have a full driving licence and the ability to work in the European Union.

The job is being advertised by Silver Swan Recruitment and applications are now open.