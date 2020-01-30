Warren sends her dog Bailey on the campaign trail while she’s stuck in Trump’s impeachment trial

Sen. Elizabeth Warren sent a fluffy substitute to Iowa to campaign for her with just five days to go before the Hawkeye state caucuses.

Warren’s 20-month-old golden retriever Bailey made three campaign stops Wednesday, accompanied by Warren’s husband Bruce Mann, as the senator remained stuck in Washington through the duration of President Trump’s impeachment trial.

‘Bailey is a very persuasive dog. He arrived in Iowa late Friday, within 24 hours the Des Moines Register endorsed her,’ Mann told a group of several dozen on the campus of Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa Wednesday afternoon. ‘He’s a natural closer.’

Bailey, adorned with a ‘Consumer Watchdog’ collar, mugged for the cameras, and got ‘awww’-ed when he started scratching himself during the middle of Mann’s brief speech.

He also starred in his own Warren-style selfie line.

The Democratic senator from Massachusetts has made it a trademark at her campaign events to stay – sometimes for hours – and take a selfie with every guest.

‘He’s willing to be petted by every caucus-goer, as long as they caucus for Elizabeth,’ Mann told the small crowd. ‘On the other hand someone will have to enforce that because Goldens are pretty much indiscriminate in their affections.’

Warren and Mann’s son Alex held the dog while attendees took the pictures.

Mann described his wife as ‘the toughest person I have ever known.’

‘She’s tough without ever raising her voice. She’s tough in the sense of someone who never backs down,’ he said. ‘And so the Elizabeth who is in the selfie, the smiles, is the same Elizabeth who also terrifies bankers. And she really does.’

‘It’s actually kind of funny to watch,’ the 2020 hopeful’s husband added.

At the end of his shot pitch, Mann alluded to impeachment.

‘As you know she is stuck in Washington,’ Mann said, and received knowing laughs from the crowd. ‘She would much rather be here. But she takes here Constitutional duty very, very seriously.’

‘I may be a poor substitute,’ Mann added. ‘Bailey is not.’

Mann then let the selfie line commence.

He didn’t take questions from DailyMail.com on what he’d do as the nation’s first, first man.

He did take time to meet with Gideon Kidd, the child behind the popular website IvePetThatDog.com. Kidd lives locally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Mann let Kidd have first dibs of taking a picture with the pooch before meeting the crowd inside.

‘If you’re on the fence about Elizabeth, Bailey will get that done,’ Mann boasted.