Washington State Department of Transport posts pic of ‘Bigfoot’ in the Cascade Mountains 

The Washington State Department of Transportation took to Twitter on Wednesday claiming in a cheeky post to have spotted Sasquatch near the Cascade Mountains.

WSDOT East shared photos from their Sherman Pass/SR 20 webcam that showed what appeared to be a large shadow underneath a tree.

‘If you look closely by the tree on the left there looks to be something,’ WSDOT East said in the post. ‘Might be Sasquatch… We will leave that up to you!’

WSDOT Tacoma Traffic got in on the fun, sharing a silly hazard sign that had the large furry beast on it.

‘Beware: Dude with size 19 feet meandering,’ they said in their response to WSDOT East.

One user took to the post to spoil the fun and share with the masses that they were seeing a ‘tree trunk shadow.’

‘Zoom in, it’s the tree trunk shadow,’ Mallory Dockery said under the post. ‘I want to believe but I don’t believe this picture. Or that he stood still in multiple photos… unless he is frozen of course. Lol’

WSDOT quickly took to Dockery’s comment to dispel her theory.

‘I can confirm that it is not a shadow or the tree trunk,’ they said. ‘There is a story behind it.’

Obviously the ‘Sasquatch’ is a shadow from the tree but it is just fun to use a little imagination.