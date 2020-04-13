WATCH AGAIN: Supermoon 2020 lights up the night sky – In case you missed the Pink Moon

A SUPERMOON raced across the skies last night, as millions watched the Full Pink Moon in awe. In case you missed it, watch the Supermoon live stream again here.

The Supermoon rose in the east last night (April 7), edging closer to our planet than at any other point this year. The Supermoon was the biggest and brightest Full Moon of the year and was enjoyed by stargazers worldwide. But in case you missed the astronomical spectacle, find out how you relive the lunar spectacle.

The Supermoon was broadcast live over the internet last night by the robotic telescope service Slooh. The stream was hosted by chief astronomer Paul Cox who fielded a panel of guest astronomers. Mr Cox said during the stream: “I’m Paul Cox and the Slooh team are scattered around the globe to bring you this live event. “I’m hunkered down on the south coast of England with my dog, who you may hear making strange noises in the background.

“Our studio is operating in Connecticut and our guests are scattered across the USA.” The live stream followed the Supermoon with the aid of telescopes at the Institute of Astrophysics of the Canary Islands and in Chile. The panel of astronomers discussed the science behind the Supermoon phenomenon but also the wonders of seeing the Moon at its biggest and brightest. Astronomer Bob Berman said: “The Moon is one of those objects that you don’t need high power – often you don’t even want high power. “Some of the most beautiful views are with either low magnification wide-field or just the naked eye.

“Those of us who have seen a total solar eclipse where the Moon is in front of the Sun, boy, you don’t want too much magnification.

“There it is and the views that we are going to have tonight with this Supermoon, I’m looking forward to it.” The Full Moon was bigger and brighter last night because it reached its lowest orbital point of the year. As the Moon zips around the planet, it follows an elliptic trajectory that brings it both closer and farther from us every night. The Moon’s lowest orbit is known as the perigee and the highest orbital peak is known as the apogee.

If a Full Moon happens to coincide within 90 percent of the lunar perigee, we witness a beautiful Supermoon. Mr Berman, a columnist for Astronomy Magazine, said: “Almost nothing in the universe is circular. “It’s very hard to find anything that is a truly circular orbit. “Of the planets, Venus comes closest. Of the moons of the solar system, the Galilean satellites of Jupiter come closest to being circles. “If you look casually if you were an alien approaching and you could see their orbit trace out as a circle, as a line it would really look like a circle. “But our Moon isn’t even close, so yeah, every month. Sometimes it’s closer, sometimes it’s farther.” Visit Slooh.com to snap and share your own photos from this live event, and interact with our hosts and guests, and personally control Slooh’s telescopes

The Supermoon was also broadcast from Rome, Italy, by the Virtual Telescope Project. Unfortunately, the stream was marred by poor weather with clouds obscuring the view. Astrophysicist Gianluca Masi did, however, manage to snap a few photos of the Supermoon. He told Express.co.uk: “Despite the clouds and the lockdown, I could capture the attached images from Rome.”

