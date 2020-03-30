WATCH: TDs and people all over the country applaud frontline healthcare workers in unison

FRONTLINE HEALTHCARE WORKERS were applauded by TDs in the Dáil and people all over Ireland at 8pm.

TDs in the Dáil chamber took part in the national round of applause for workers who are responding to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Let us all please stand and applaud as a mark of thanks and respect to the workers in the frontline,” Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl said ahead of the applause.

Members of the public took part from their homes, balconies and gardens.

It comes after an online campaign and an example set by other European countries.

Several other countries including the UK also clapped for their own healthcare workers tonight.

There are just 22 TDs present in the Dáil chamber today to adhere to social distancing advice.

TDs are debating emergency coronavirus legislation, which is expected to conclude at around 11pm.

There are just 22 TDs present in the Dáil chamber at the start of the debate on Emergency Coronavirus legislation which will last 12 hours. TDs have unanimously agreed to applaud all frontline healthcare staff at 8pm as per a request from the HSE — Christina Finn (@christinafinn8) March 26, 2020

Source: Christina Finn/Twitter

Speaking earlier, Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall said: “Let’s take a moment, together as a nation, to say thank you to the health care staff who are working tirelessly during this crisis.”

Fine Gael’s Fergus O’Dowd said: “I hope everyone in the country will join in solidarity. We are nothing without our frontline workers. Thank you all for continued commitment and resolve.”

With reporting by Órla Ryan