Waterloo Road actress looks unrecognisable in Our Girl with red-hot transformation

Our Girl actress Linzey Cocker looked jaw-dropping as her character got married in tonight’s episode. She looked unrecognisable years after being on Waterloo Road.

Linzey Cocker, 32, plays the role of Marie Lane in BBC ‘s Our Girl, alongside Michelle Keegan.

What many fans don’t know is that Linzey was on the High school television show Waterloo Road back in 2010.

She played Jess Fisher on the popular TV show set in a comprehensive school in Rochdale.

Linzey looked completely different as she donned a jaw-dropping plunging wedding dress, certainly turning heads on tonight’s debut series four episode.

Linzey played the role of Jess from series six until series seven of Waterloo Road.

Her character was head teacher Karen Fisher’s middle child and youngest daughter.

After tonight’s first series four episode, fans raged after the cast was changed without warning.

Michelle Keegan’s character Georgie Lane was back, but viewers went into a meltdown after there was no explanation as to why Captain James and some of the other old cast were missing.

One said: “Not being funny or anything but where the F*** is Captain James, Rav and Maisie??? f***ing cant believe they’ve gone with no recognition.”

While another fumed: “Don’t think I’m liking this new cast on Our Girl.”

A third moaned: “Will we get an explanation as to what happened to Captain James, Brains & Richards?”

“What on Earth happened on the last episode of season 3? Like they just jumped but now we’ve moved on without any explanation??”

Our Girl continues next Tuesday at 9pm on BBC1