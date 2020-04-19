Watford close to agreeing wage deferral but tension growing between squad and board

West Ham and Southampton are among the Premier League squads to have agreed to a wage deferral and Watford could be next though all is not rosy at Vicarage Road

Watford are reportedly close to agreeing wage deferrals though there are tensions in the squad over unpaid bonuses.

West Ham and Southampton are among the Premier League squads to have agreed to a wage deferral amid the coronavirus pandemic with clubs desperate to save money.

Football will not return until May at the earliest with the postponement having lasted at least two months by then.

But The Athletic claim that any deal would be despite tension between some members of the squad and club bosses.

It’s reported that a deal is close despite talks having taken longer than anticipated with Nigel Pearson’s side now willing to defer a portion of their wages.

The Athletic add that Watford players were expecting to share around £5m for finishing 11th in the Premier League last season while reaching the FA Cup final.

However the club reportedly claim the pot was less than half of that with only 13 players were eligible based on their salaries.

Those payments were due to be made in September however the Hornets began this season terribly following a poor run of form at the end of the last campaign.

And the report adds that the Watford hierarchy caused “deep dissatisfaction” among the squad by refusing to distribute the funds.

Chairman Scott Duxbury told the squad in September that the incentive bonus was still on offer if results improved however Watford’s first win did not come until November.

Heated exchanges and bitterness have reportedly stayed however the dispute was brushed under the carpet following the arrival of Pearson in December.

But the current talks have seen tensions resurface with the unpaid bonus being discussed in the players’ group conversations.

And some are reportedly arguing that it has now become about principle rather than the financial issue.

It’s a problem that has reportedly been ongoing since the summer of 2018 but it did not stop the squad donating around £130,00 towards Players Together.