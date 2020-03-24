Wayne Rooney makes Liverpool title admission as he claims season could finish at end of 2020

England legend Wayne Rooney has enjoyed stints at Manchester United and Everton in the Premier League. The Derby forward has now delivered his verdict on Liverpool’s title charge

Wayne Rooney has joked that Everton supporters are telling him the season needs to be cancelled.

Liverpool are whopping 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

But the campaign has now been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak and won’t resume until at least April 30.

The Derby forward – who started his career with the Toffees before moving to Manchester United – says his pals at Goodison Park are hilariously telling him the season should be null and void.

“Liverpool will win the Premier League,” Rooney wrote for The Sunday Times.

“Now, as you can imagine, I have Everton fans phoning me up saying: ‘The season has to be cancelled!’

“And, of course, as an Evertonian and someone who played for Manchester United for 13 years, there’s a bit in me that thinks that would be good…

“But no. Liverpool have been fantastic. They have put so much work in. They deserve this title.

“Can you imagine waiting 30 years and then having it taken away like this? The right decision has been made.

“It’s also right in terms of promotion and relegation and Champions League places. These issues are so big for the clubs involved that I imagine there would be a lot of legal fights if the season was just abandoned.

“The fair thing is to finish 2019-20 even if we have to lose next season in the process.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if finishing the season takes until the end of 2020.”

Red boss Jurgen Klopp backed the call to halt the campaign as the COVID-19 crisis escalates.

“First and foremost, all of us have to do whatever we can to protect one another,” he said.

“In society I mean. This should be the case all the time in life, but in this moment I think it matters more than ever.

“I’ve said before that football always seems the most important of the least important things.

“Today, football and football matches really aren’t important at all.”